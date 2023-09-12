September 12, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

1. International flight operations have commenced from Terminal 2 (T2) of Bengaluru airport. Saudi Airlines flight from Jeddah was the first foreign carrier to land in T2 on September 12. In addition, Air Asia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara will continue domestic operations from T2.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding meetings with deputy commissioners and other senior officers of all districts to address specific micro problems today.

3. With senior Congress leader and MLC Hariprasad continuing his outbursts against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, what action Congress will take against him is being keenly watched. On Saturday, he criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah in very strong terms.

3. Private transporters’ association called off their strike after an assurance by the Transport Minister to look into their demands, which they have put forward after allegedly suffering losses due to Shakti scheme, which allows free travel for women in government buses. However, they have sought an assurance from the Transport Minister in writing.

4. Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions is organizing a Microfinance Karnataka Summit. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will unveil the book “Microfinance in Karnataka - Sector Report”, and address leaders and experts of the microfinance industry at The Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road, from 4 p.m.

5. Paradarshak Media Foundation, in association with Bookworm Bookstore, will launch Sugata Srinivasaraju’s new book “Strange Burdens - The Politics and Predicaments of Rahul Gandhi”. Prof. G.N. Devy, author and activist, Dr. Sanjeev Jain, psychiatrist, Padmavati Rao, actor and poet, and Chiranjiv Singh, former IAS officer, will be the chief guests. The event will be held at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, No. 39, Bharat Scouts and Guides Central Office premises, opposite Radisson Blue, Palace Road, from 6 p.m.

6. Bangalore University has organized a two-day national seminar on “Cultural Heritage of Yelahanka Rulers”. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the event, and released a book. Dr. Jayakar S.M., Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, presided over the event, which was held in Dr. H.N. Auditorium, Jnanabharathi campus, Bangalore University, at 9.30 a.m.

7. BMTC SC&ST Employees’ Welfare Association is organizing the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and felicitation programme in honour of newly elected MLC H.P. Sudham Das. The programme will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavan, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, at 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Music director Hamsalekha, who has been chosen to inaugurate Dasara festival this year, will have an interaction with journalists at a programme arranged by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association.

From north Karnataka

1. Senior civil judge and member secretary of District Legal Services Authority will address media to share details about the cases disposed of in Lok Adalat.

2. A memorial dedicated to Sir Siddappa Kambali, first minister from the region in Bombay Presidency, inaugurated in Hubballi

From coastal Karnataka

1. Santhosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, inaugurates a retiring room at Udupi Railway Station. L. K. Varna, Chief Commercial Manager, Konkan Railways will be present, noon.

2. Balachandra Mungekar, former Vice-Chancellor, Mumbai University and a former member, Planning Commission, delivers 44th foundation day lecture of Mangalore University at Mangalagangotri. Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin will preside over the event.

