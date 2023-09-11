September 11, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

1. Private transport operators are staying off the roads in Bengaluru today to bring pressure on the government to implement their demands.

2. Department of Forests is organizing a programme to pay tribute to colleagues who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife of India. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest. Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre to preside over the programme that will be held at Aranya Bhavan in Malleswaram at 9.45 a.m.

3. Rotary Bangalore Indiranagar is organizing the 18th Rotary Indiranagar inter collegiate quiz championship today. Dr. Arul Mani, from Karnataka Quiz Association, will conduct the quiz. The programme will be held on the RBI premises on 16th E Main Road, HAL II Stage, at 6.30 p.m.

4. As part of ‘The International Conference on Fracture Mechanics of Concrete and Concrete Structures (FraMCoS 11)‘, Geetanjali IISc., Music Club, Gymkhana Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bangalore presents ‘The myriad colours of Indian Music’. The programme will be held at the J.N. TATA Auditorium, IISc. at 6.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. A meeting of Muslim organisations is being organised in Belagavi today evening to discuss issues related to Eid Milad procession that is likely to coincide with Ganesha procession.

2. B.D. Jatti Research award to be presented to Shivanand Jamadar in Kalaburagi.

3. Saibanna Jamadar, president of Ahinda Chintakara Vedike, will address a press conference.

4. Shaukat Ali Aloor, honorary president of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees’ Association, will address a press conference.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate the new premises of Adichunchanagiri mutt’s Mysuru branch.

2. Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurship and Family Business at Myra School of Business.

3. Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle, Malathi Priya to participate in Forest Martyrs Day in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao launches mass distribution of ‘Suchi Nanna Maithri’ menstrual cups to pre-university students of government and aided colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar districts at a function in Mangaluru. The two districts have been chosen for a pilot project to distribute the cups, 10 a.m.

2. Press meet by Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari in Udupi, 1 pm.

