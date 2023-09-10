Top news developments in Karnataka on September 10, 2023

September 10, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

Janata Dal (Secular) is holding a convention of its office-bearers, legislators and MPs and defeated candidates to discuss issues related to the forthcoming Lok Saha polls, at Bengaluru Palace Grounds. Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers Federation is organizing the inaugural State-level convention of Women construction workers on September 9. Bharathi D., Secretary and CEO, Karnataka State Building and other Construction Workers Federation will inaugurate. Writer and Critic, M.S. Ashadevi and Dr. G. Manjunath, Joint Secretary, Karnataka Construct and other Construction Workers Federation will participate as chief guests. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, near Shivananda Circle, from 11 a.m. Karnataka State Sunni Students Federation is organising the Golden Fifty conference today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate as the chief guest. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Minority Welfare and Wakfs Minister B.Z. Zameer Khan will participate as guests of honour. The event will be held at Palace Grounds, Gate No. 1, at 7 p.m. Parvati Nethralaya will present the inauguration of Project Madhunetri - Save the Diabetic Eye, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundurao will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Dr. Basavaraendra Auditiroium, Bangalore Medical College, Fort, from 10.30 a.m. Manasa Joshi Arts Foundation will present Kathak performance by Manasa Joshi and team. It will be held in Our School Auditorium, Banashankari 2nd Stage, from 5 p.m. Karnataka Mahila Yakshagana is celebrating Silver Jubilee celebrations. As part of the celebrations there will be a seminar on Yakshagana - Women and Media, Tenku Thittu and Badagu Thittu Yakshagana performances. It will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

Karnataka University Vice-Chancellor to hold a press meet about G20 University connect lecture series. Officers warn Ganesh idol makers not to use plaster of plastic as it is banned by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

From Mysuru

Mahisha Dasara Committee will hold a seminar on “historical perspective” of Mahishasura as part of Mahisha Dasara celebrations which is opposed by the BJP. Consumer Forum Mysore Grahakara Parishat to hold an interactive programme with healthcare professionals to discuss the woes of consumers in healthcare sector.

From Mangaluru

Department of Health and Family Welfare identifies 5,158 children and 1,036 pregnant women for immunization during the second round of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Dakshina Kannada district from September 11 to 16. Karnataka BJP President and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament launches “Nanna Mannu Nanna Desha” drive to send holy soil to Amruta Vana which will be developed in Delhi in honour of martyrs, at Kadri Manjunatha temple in Mangaluru, 11 am. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan presents District Scouts and Guides awards in Mangaluru, 10 am.

