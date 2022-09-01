Top news developments in Karnataka on September 1, 2022

Firefighters and Civil Defence personnel evacuate a patient on a boat from the waterlogged Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur in Bengaluru on August 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. With incessant rains having put Bengaluru city infrastructure out of gear in several parts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will today visit rain-hit areas from 3.30 p.m. and give necessary instructions on relief work. He chaired a meeting of senior officials on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation in the State capital. Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and abutting areas and ORR stretch are among the worst hit by rains and flooding in Bengaluru.

2. Tourism Minister Anand Singh is booked under the The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, following a complaint by a Dalit family which had attempted to commit suicide in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police the day before. The complainant had alleged that Mr. Singh and his associates had threatened him of murder as he had alleged that Mr. Singh had encroached government land for building his bungalow in Hosapet.

3. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the SDM Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences’ newly built Naturopathy Centre, Kshemavana, on Thursday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be participating as the chief guest at the event that will be held at Nelamangala from 11.45 a.m. onwards

4. Ahead of the unveiling ceremony of 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda on the Bengaluru International Airport premises, the State government has decided to launch a 45-day campaign involving the public from today, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. During the campaign, mud will be collected from lakes, ponds, kalyanis, rivers, pushkarinis, and streams in all the villages of the State, which would be used in developing the theme park that houses the statue.

From North Karnataka

1. Ganesh idol has been installed at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi after High Court upholds municipal corporation's decision to permit Ganesh pandal at the space.

2. Tourism Minister and Ballari In-charge B. Sreeramulu to inaugurate the renovation work at D-7 canal of Kolur Lift Irrigation Project in Kolur, Ballari district.

3. Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba to participate in the inauguration of Dasara sports at Bidar district stadium.

3. Raichur district police have arrested six fake journalists for blackmailing a rice trader.

4. Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samiti state president N. Murthy to announce formation of a new political party at Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar district in charge minister V. Somanna will visit Kollegal, Yallandur and other places to take stock of rain damage in the region and assess relief measures that are in place.

2. After a gap of many years, crushing operations to resume today at govt-owned Mysugar factory in Mandya.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Mangaluru for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme on September 2. Traffic diversions to be in place for 12 hours from 6 am on Friday. Local KSRTC bus services to be hit as many buses have been hired by different government departments to bring beneficiaries of Union government welfare schemes and by the BJP to ferry its workers to the programme at 1.15 pm.