October 09, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

1. Cabinet sub-committee on drought will meet the Central drought study team in Bengaluru today.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting

3. Department of School Education is holding a meeting on revision of school timings in Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m.

4. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the State Government’s “Brand Bengaluru” convention in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Bangalore University, at 10 a.m.

5. Office of the Chief Postmaster, Bengaluru GPO, will distribute Meghdoot awards and best performance awards on the occasion of National Postal Week. S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held in Meghdoot Auditorium, 5th Floor, Bangalore GPO Building, at 10 a.m.

6. NSS, Bangalore University is celebrating NSS Day. Sheikh Latheef, Registrar, BU, Prof. Srinivas C., Registrar (Evaluation), BU, and Sunita M., Finance Officer, BU, are the guests of honour. BU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jayakara S.M. will preside over the event that will be held in auditorium, Department of Botany, Bangalore University, Jnanabharathi campus, at 10.30 a.m.

7. The Ministry of Education, Government of India is organizing the Springer Nature India Research summit on the role of a transformative agreement in fostering open science. The programme will be held in IISc. campus, from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi city unit of CPI(M) to stage a protest outside Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike demanding proper civic amenities at 11.30 a.m.

2. BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi to address media in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

3. Senior officers to attend board meeting of S Nijalingappa Sugarcane Research Institute in Belagavi at 11 a.m.

4. Press meet by Pejawar Mutt Trust on Santha Sangama to be held in Hubballi at 11.30 am

From south Karnataka

1. Joint Director of Tourism Department in Mysuru M.K. Savitha, who represents the Dasara sub-committee on Film Festival, to share details of Dasara Film Festival at a press conference.

2. Minister in charge of Kodagu district N.S. Bose to inaugurate State-level hockey tournament for primary and high school boys and girls in Madikeri.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath hold a meeting at Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple over city beautification, illumination and cleanliness matters for Mangaluru Dasara, 10 am

2. M.B. Puranik, Executive President, VHP, Karnataka Southern Region speaks at Bajrang Dal Shourya Jagran Yatra in Mangaluru, 4 pm

3. Revised Draft Ordinance of Mangalore University on Examination Malpractice and Indiscipline, which is awaiting approval of the syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, proposes imposing penalty on staff of evaluation section for indiscipline.