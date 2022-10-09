Top news developments in Karnataka on October 9, 2022

The Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Karnataka is organising Maharshi Valmiki birth anniversary programme and award presentation ceremony. | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V

1. The Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Karnataka is organising Maharshi Valmiki birth anniversary programme and award presentation ceremony. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate while Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare B. Sriramulu and Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Pujari will participate. The programme will be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, 10.30 a.m.

2. Mahila Seva Samaja is celebrating the first anniversary of Astro Club. Prof. Byrana Nagappa Suresh, Chancellor, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology will be the chief guest for the programme and will inaugurate an exhibition and also release a newsletter titled ‘Ákashaganga’ brought out by the student members of the Astro Club. The programme will be held on the Samaja premises on K.R. Road, in Basavanagudi from 10 a.m. onwards.

3. The 52nd Music conference of the Bangalore Gayana Samaja will be inaugurated by Dr. Gururaj Karjagi, Chairman and Director of Academy of Creating Teaching, 10 a.m., vocal concert by Sikkil Gurucharan and party, Gayana Samaja premises, K.R. Road, 6 p.m.

4. Shri Pashupathinath Nepali Janakalyan Samiti, Bengaluru, is celebrating Dashain festival, Hamro Dashain. The event will be held at Poornaprajna School, Bhoomi Reddy Colony, New Thippasandra from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Cubbon Park Walkers Association and Cubbon Park Walkers Forum are jointly organising an International women achievers awards and Young Star awards 2022 presentation programme. As part of the programme, there will be cultural programmes by students of Jain University and Bishop Cotton College, Bharatanatyam programme, Kuchupudi dance programme and Dollu Kunita and Veeragase programme. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra premises on J.C. Road, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

6. Rambo Circus, a 120-minute performance by several artistes will be held at Kengeri Bus Terminal, Metro Station, Mysore Road at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

7. College of Fine Arts is hosting a puppet-making workshop between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traditional Navarathri dolls will be on display. It will be held on the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath premises on Kumara Krupa Road.

8. Kesari Foundation is organising Namma Byatarayanapura Dasara Utsav at NTI Playground, Vidyaranyapura from 10 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. PWD Minister C. C. Patil to participate in Valmiki Jayanti in Gadag.

2. Belagavi police to divert traffic to allow Id Milad un Nabi procession in the city.

3. Karnataka State Retired Employees Association will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

4. BJP OBC Morcha District Convener Avvanna Myakeri will address a press conference.

From South Karnataka

1. Heritage cycle ride and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan are being organised by Rotary Mysore North.

2. Valedictory of conference on Nadaprabhu Kempegowda by Akhila Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha.

3. District Administration of Mysuru to celebrate Valmiki Jayanthi.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli will distribute E Shram Cards and Ujjwala Cards to the beneficiaries during a function at MRPL Employees Recreation Center (MRPL Club) at 2.50 p.m. He will also lay the foundation stone for various projects of MRPL on the occasion.

2. Southern Railways felicitates Rajyasabha MP P T Usha, who took VRS from Railways in July this year at Palakkad on Friday.