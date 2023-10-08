Top news developments in Karnataka on October 8, 2023

October 08, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

1. The death toll in the Saturday’s explosion at a firecracker godown in Attibele has increased to 14 today

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is visiting the firecracker explosion spot in Attibele today

3. Kannada Janashakti Kendra, and Dr. Narahalli Prathistana, Bengaluru, are jointly organising the Narahalli award and Narahalli Dashamana Purskara presentation ceremony. Narahalli Award will be given to Ch. Ha. Raghunath and Narahalli Dashamana Purskara will be given to Jogi (Girish Rao Hatwar). The event will be held at Dr. H.N. Multimedia Auditorium, National College, Basavanagudi, at 10.30 a.m.

4. The Mythic Society is organising two lectures today. Dasara celebrations in Sringeri: Relationship with Vijayanagara by Dr. L.N. Swamy, Researcher, Editor, Puravrutha Samshodhana Patrike, Mysuru. Lecture 2 - Preface to Temple Architecture by M.N. Prabhakar, Researcher, and retired Bank officer, from Mysuru. The programme will be held in Centenary Auditorium, The Mythic Society, Nrupathunga Road, from 11 a.m.

5. Akhila Bharatiya Itihasa Sankalana Yojana, New Delhi, jointly with Surana College (Autonomous) and The Mythic Society (Knowledge Partner) is organising a Women Historians’ National seminar today. The lecture will be delivered by Dr. Balmukund Pandey, National Organising Secretary, ABISY, New Delhi. The programme will be held at Vidyaranya Sabhagraha, Jana Seva Vidya Kendra, Chennenahalli, at 4 p.m.

6. Akshara Aaradhane published by Sawanna will be released today. Film actor and director Ramesh Aravind and Jogi, writer and editor, Kannada Prabha Puravani, will be the chief guests. Writers, Gangavathi Pranesh, Dr. Virupaksha Devaramane, Rangaswamy Mookanahalli, Dr. Shwetha B.C., Dr. Sharanu Hullu, Vasant Giliyar and Jagadish Sharma Sampa will attend. The programme will be held at B.P. Wadia Hall, Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi, from 10 a.m.

7. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will be screening films on Gandhi, “Then Came Gandhi”, and “Gandhi Rediscovered” at the Auditorium, NGMA premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion on Palace Road, from 5.30 p.m.

8. Jain Deemed-to-be University is organising the NASA Space Apps Challenge, global annual hackathon. It will be held in School of Sciences, Jain (Deemed-to-be University, No. 34, 1st Cross, behind Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 10 a.m.

9. Sri Gurukumara Panchakshareshwara Sangeetha Kala Vedike is organising the 12th Pandit Sheshadri Gavai Music festival. As part of the festival, there will be a Hindustani vocal concert by Pt. D. Kumaradas from Dharwad. The programme will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, from 3.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. A seminar on Manipur issue will be held at S.M Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi at 12.30 pm.

2. Midday meal workers’ association leader Prabhudev Yalasangi to address media in Kalaburagi.

3. Belagavi District administration officials ask all sugar factories to start crushing after November 1 and pay more than the fair and remunerative price.

4. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to speak at Baragooru Ramachandrappa book release event at Kannada Bhavana at 11 am.

From South Karnataka

1. Valedictory of Basava Jayanti by Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha.

2. Wildlife Week Valedictory at Biligiriranganathsawmy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve;

3. Yuva Sambhrama, cultural programmes by college students, will be held as part of Dasara

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The revised Ordinance of Mangalore University on Indiscipline and Malpratice in Examinations which is awaiting the approval of the Syndicate, the highest decision making body of the university, includes provisions for imposing penalty on teachers or erratic evaluation of answer scripts, non evaluation of a complete answer, wrong entry of marks and failure of the examiner and evaluator to report for evaluation.

