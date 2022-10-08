Top news developments in Karnataka on October 8, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with deceased journalist & activist Gauri Lankesh’s mother Indira and sister Kavitha during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya district on October 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on the road for a month now as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, is holding a press conference today at Turuvekere in Tumakuru district to talk about the journey so far that has wound its way through Kerala and Tamil Nadu and currently passing through Karnataka.

2. Karnataka Cabinet is meeting today to discuss and ratify the proposal to increase Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe reservation quantum in Karnataka from from 15% to 17% and 3% to 7%, respectively. The all-party meeting held yesterday unanimously endorsed this proposal.

3. Janata Dal (Secular) is holding a rally in Bengaluru today to mark the completion of its Janata Mitra programme. All leaders, including party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will participate in the event at National College Grounds at 3 p.m.

4. All Karnataka Gramin Bank Employees Federation, Bank Employees Federation of India, Karnataka, Reserve Bank Employees Association, Bengaluru, and NABARD Employees Association, Bengaluru, are jointly organising the birth centenary celebrations of Com. Ashis Sen, a leader of the bank employees movement. The event will be held at ADS Convention Hall, near Hotel Motimahal, 4th Cross, 5th Main, Gandhinagar from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Sanchalana, Bengaluru, is releasing two books, “Caste Chemistry” written by Dr. C.G. Laxmipathi and “Sikh Kranthi” a translation of “Captivating the Simple Hearts” by Rita Reeni. The programme will be held at the H.N. Multimedia Hall, National College, Basavanagudi, from 4 p.m.

6. Rashtreeya Basava Prathistana is organising Sarva Dharma Samsath — 2022. Retired High Court of Karnataka judge Dr. H.N. Nagamohana Das inaugurates. Retired ISRO President Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar presides over. The event will be held at White Petals, Gate no. 3, Palace Road, near Mekhri Circle. from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to speak at the graduation ceremony of Shree Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada. Later, he will visit Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi.

2. Nitte Deemed to be University in Mangaluru to launch a value added course on Yakshagana. Well-known Yakshagana bhagawata Patla Sateesh Shetty to launch the 45-hour course in the university campus at Deralakatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

3. Mangaluru Institute of Fashion Technology to organise a fashion show at Town Hall in Mangaluru.

From North Karnataka

1. The expelled administrator of Murugha Mutt of Sirigere wants new seer for the influential institution, with the incumbent head, accused in a POCSO case, still in jail. He says he is with the devotees who want a new seer.

From South Karnataka

1. Six cattle die in Shivamogga district due to lumpy skin disease. Cattle fairs and transportation of cattle has been banned up to October 31 following this.

2. Wildlife activists are demanding curbs on a fair that is held during Deepavali at Beladakuppe in Bandipur tiger reserve. There are concerns about increased crowds in the post-pandemic times.