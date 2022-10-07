Top news developments in Karnataka on October 7, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau
October 07, 2022 12:05 IST

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sprints with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nagamangala on October 6, 2022.

1. Karnataka BJP is holding its State executive committee meeting today to discuss strategy for the 2023 Assembly elections. (We have a related story on State page which I cannot find online)

2. Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, passing through Karnataka now, is in Mandya district today before moving to Tumakuru tomorrow.  Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a candidate for the party president’s post, is joining the rally today. Yesterday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had joined the rally.

3. An all-party meeting is being chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today to discuss the contentious issue of reservation, as several communities have demanded a hike in quantum in quota or reclassification.

4. Bengaluru North University, Tamaka, Kolar, is conferring honorary doctorate on senior actor Ananth Nag. Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will present the award to Mr. Ananth Nag. H.N. Suresh, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, will be the chief guest at the event that will be held in Khincha auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises.

5. Karnataka State Construction Workers’ Central Union is organising a consultation on World Day For Decent Work. Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited Anjum Parwez will inaugurate the event. Joint Labour Commissioner and Joint Secretary of Karnataka Building and other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Dr. S.B. Ravi Kumar, and Vice-President, National Centre for Labour, Ruth Manorama, will participate. The programme will be held at SCM House, 2nd Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road, at 11.30 a.m. onwards

6. University of Agricultural Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. K.C. Narayana Swamy will share details about this year’s Krishi Mela, a flagship event of the institution.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru Dasara elephants to leave for their respective camps today

2. Combo tourist tickets introduced for the first time in Mysuru did not evoke a good response. The zoo attracted a record 37,000 tourists on October 5, the highest in the last five years.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath to perform guddali pooja to construct a mini-open air rangamandira with viewers’ gallery at Yekkur.

From north Karnataka

1. A rally to demand 2A reservation for Panchamasali sect to be held in Kalloli village in Belagavi district. BJP leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Congress leaders like Lakshmi Hebbalkar are expected to participate. 

2. There is high security around Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar where a few Hindutva activists performed puja during Navaratri festivities. A case was booked against them following a protest and complaint by the Muslim community.

