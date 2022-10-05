Top news developments in Karnataka on October 5, 2022

Mysuru’s annual tryst with Dasara will come to a close on Wednesday with the famed Jamboo Savari of caparisoned elephants and the Torch Light parade at the Bannimantap Grounds. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

1. The 10th day of Dasara, Vijayadasami, is being observed in Karnataka today. Mysuru will see the finale of the 10-day heritage celebrations with a grand procession showcasing the State’s cultural diversity and Jamboo Savari with caparisoned elephants.

2. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is in Hyderabad, with several party MLAs, to be part of the launch of K.C. Chandrashekhar Rao’s new national party. This is indicative of a new political alignment.

3. CBI has filed a B report in the 2017 case of the death of Paresh Mesta, a Hindutva activist. The report has said that it was not a case of murder. The BJP and Sangh Parivar affiliates had back in 2017 said it was a killing by Muslim fundamentalists. His parents and Hindutva groups have rejected the CBI report.

From South Karnataka

1. An adult elephant was found dead near a farm in Ballupete in Hassan district. This is the third death of an elephant in Malnad region of which Hassan is part. The other two deaths were due to electrocution when the animals came in contact with electric fences put up by farmers to protect their crops.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Aam Aadmi Party, Dakshina Kannada, launches a portal to receive and redress people’s grievances.

2. Mangaluru Dasara procession begins at 6 p.m. and passes through the central business district areas.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner orders taking into government possession four acres land that was allotted to the Karnataka Cooperative Consumer Federation as the latter has violated the lease conditions.