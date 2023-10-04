Top news developments in Karnataka on October 4, 2023

October 04, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

1. After the Bihar government released its caste census report, there is demand to release report of Karnataka’s census conducted in 2015-16. There are, however, differences within the government and among caste organisations on it. The dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities are opposed to it, while many Dalit and OBC communities are for it.

2. After severe disruption for nearly the entire day due to technical snag, the green line of Namma Metro has today resumed normal operations.

3. BBMP will release its long-awaited stray dog census report today. There has been much debate and differences of opinion between the authorities, citizens and NGOs on the number of strays in Bengaluru and how they are to be managed.

4. The Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), in collaboration with U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, is organising the World Space Week from October 4 to 10. Dr. Venkata Raghavendra, Deputy Project Director, Chandrayaan-3 Mission, URSC, ISRO, will deliver an interactive talk on Chandrayaan-3 and inaugurate the World Space Week programme on VITM premises on Kasturba Road, at 10.30 a.m.

5. The Department of College and Technical Education is organising a workshop on “Employment Opportunities in Polytechnic Diploma”. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C.Sudhakar will participate.

6. Inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Casting Technology Training Centre by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Water Resources D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Departments Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil. The event will be held at Karnataka German Institute of Technology premises, near Nagasandra Metro Station, Manjunath Nagar at 11 a.m.

7. The Association of People with Disability is organising the 6th N.S. Hema Memorial Lecture and 7th N.S. Hema Memorial Award ceremony for outstanding NGOs in the disability sector in South India. Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar, former Professor of Psychiatry and Deputy Medical Superintendent, NIMHANS, will participate. The event is on India Campus Crusade for Christ premises, No. 1407, Hennur Main Road, St. Thomas Town, Lingarajapuram, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8. The Centre for National Security Studies of M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, the Department of Computer Science and Engineering - Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Cyber Peace Foundation, New Delhi, are jointly conducting a roundtable discussion on “Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 - Values and Challenges.” The programme will be held in the Board Room, Medical College Building, M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Gnanagangothri Campus, between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru SP will share details of Yuva Sambrahma to be held as part of Dasara.

2. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha will share information on “Chamundi Chalo” programme of the BJP.

3. Mysuru Divisional Railway Gati Shakti unit is meeting today to assess progress of key railway projects in the Mysuru Division.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Academic Council of Mangalore University will hold its meeting to take decisions on academic matters. The acting Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin will preside over the meeting, 11 a.m.

