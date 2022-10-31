Top news developments in Karnataka on October 31, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms is organising a vigilance awareness week programme against corruption. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate, Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, 11 a.m.

2. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore is holding a press conference to announce details of Krishi Mela. It will be addressed by Dr. S.V. Suresh, Vice Chancellor at 12 noon in GKVK campus.

3. Suswaralaya College of Music has arranged a vocal concert by R.V. Abhishek and R.V. Akshay. They will be supported by S. Janardhan on violin, B.J. Srinivas on mridanga and R. Vishwanath on ghata from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Violin concert by C.N. Chandrashekar, Anoor R. Ananthakrishna Sharma on mridanga and G. Chandrasekhara Sharma on ghata. from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. The programme will be held at Sri Rama Lalithakala Mandira, 9th Main, Banashankari II Stage.

Potholes take sheen off roads in Bengaluru Despite Bengaluru being the pride of Karnataka, and also India, driving on the roads of the city is not easy because of potholes. | Video Credit: Navya M.S. & Bharath Gowda B.R.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba to participate in Sardar Vallab Bhai Patel Jayanti programme in Bidar at 11 a.m., and Humnabad at 4 p.m.

2. Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha leader Sharanabasappa Mamshetty to address media in Kalaburagi about the issues pertaining to power supply for irrigation pump sets.

From south Karnataka

1. NSS unit of University of Mysore to launch Clean India 2 drive as part of India @75, at Chamundi foothills.

2. Run for Unity and marathon are being organised to mark National Unity Day by students of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science

3. Farmers to lay siege to Mysuru DC’s office as government has failed to respond to their demand for Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Workshop on empowerment of citizens through legal awareness and outreach, Netravati auditorium, ZP premises, 10 am.

2. Focusing on herbal beauty products to avoid skin damage with the use of regular products, the Savitha Samaja Cooperative Society of Udupi district to conduct a workshop on herbal products for its 1,500 members on November 1 in Udupi. It also plans to produce tissue paper and sell them to members to reduce their operations cost.