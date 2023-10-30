Top news developments in Karnataka on October 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is chairing the separate meetings of board of directors of KBJNL and Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited, which are implementing the works being carried out in the basins of Krishna and Cauvery rivers.

2. Ashok Kumar Rai, MLA, Puttur and also president of Bengaluru Kambala Committee will speak on Bengaluru Kambala to be organised for two days from November 25, at a function in Mangaluru Press Club, 10.45 a.m.

3. All India Co-ordinated Research project on Spices (ICAR) and College of Horticulture, UHS Campus, Bengaluru, is organising the XXXIV Annual Group Meeting of ICAR - AICRP on Spices. Dr. S.V. Suresh, Vice Chancellor of UAS Bengaluru will participate in the event to be held at the College of Horticulture, GKVK Post, UHS Campus, 9.30 a.m.

4. Ramaiah Evolute will confer Star Startup awards 2023 to hi-tech, hyper innovative cross-disciplinary startups from India today. K. Ullas Kamath, Chairman, FICCI Karnataka State Council, will be participating in the event as the chief guest. Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation will preside over the programme. The event will be held in E.S.B. Seminar Hall, 1, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, M.S. Ramaiah Nagar, Mathikere, 12 p.m.

5. Alcon Laboratories India Private Limited in collaboration with NGO WISE will handover the Blood Collection Van to Lion’s Blood Centre, Mahavir Jain Hospital, Bengaluru, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Conclave Hall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Atria, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

6. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja is organising its 53rd Music Conference vocal concert by N.J. Nandini and party on its premises, K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Residents of some areas complain to Union government officials, against alleged low quality work by Smart City Limited in Belagavi.

2. The 73rd convocation of Karnataka University in Dharwad today at 10.30 a.m. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Higher Minister M.C. Sudhakar to participate.

3. The Monthly General Body meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Hubballi at 11.30 a.m.

4. Press conference by the office bearers of Priyank Kharge Fans’ Club in Kalaburagi.

5. Press meet by Veerashaiva Lingayat Association President Arun Kumar in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. A two-day international conference on “Genetics and Epigenetics of Cancer” will be inaugurated by the Director of Robotic Urologic Surgery of Miami Cancer Institute in USA, Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, at the JSS Medical College in Mysuru.

2. A meeting of block level leaders of Congress party in Mysuru and Kodagu to be held at party office today to discuss the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. M.S. Moodithhaya, Vice-Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, will hold a press conference to give details on the convocation of the deemed to be university, in Mangaluru, 10.30 a.m.

2. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan will hold a press conference in Mangaluru, 9.30 a.m.