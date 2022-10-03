Top news developments in Karnataka on October 3, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

A group performing pili nalike (Tiger dance) during Pili Parba competition as part of Mangaluru Dasara celebration at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

1. The Navaratri Utsava will be held at Durga Maheshwaramma Temple in KR Puram at 6 p.m.

2. Sharannavaratri and centenary celebrations of Sriramamandira, East Park, Malleshwaram, 6.30 p.m.

3. Rendition of Carnatic music as part of Navaratri festivities to happen at Padmavathi Kalanikethana premises, Matthikere Layout, 6.30 pm

From North Karnataka

1. Kudala Sangam Seer to address Panchamashali community meeting in Gokak at 5 pm.

2. Dalit organisations will protest in Kalaburagi against the issuance of SC certificates to Lingayat Jangama community members in the name of Beda Jangama.

3. IT & BT Minister Ashwath Narayan to inaugurate Techceleration summit in Hubballi and address a press conference at noon.

4. Minister Ashwath Narayan to hold discussion with CEOs of various firms on building startup ecosystem in Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi

From South Karnataka

1. Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will cover Srirangapatna today

2. Various festivities are being organised to mark Dasara celebrations in Mysuru

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy to observe Beary Language Day in association with the Beary Study Chair of Mangalore University at the University College in Mangaluru at 3 pm. The academy’s administrator V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy will inaugurate it.

2. V Sunil Kumar, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada will inaugurate new Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle and new Mangaladevi Circle in Mangaluru. They are built by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority and Mangaluru City Corporation, respectively, at 6.30 p.m.

3. Press meet by Congress leader Mithun Rai regarding organising tiger dance competition for Dasara in Mangaluru on October 4, at 11 a.m.