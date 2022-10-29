Top news developments in Karnataka on October 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Fans of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar at the release of his last Kannada movie Gandhada Gudi , outside Narthaki Theatre on K.G. Road in Bengaluru on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

1. Today marks the first anniversary of the tragic death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. For the past week, thousands of the late actor’s fans, who died at 46, are thronging his samadhi, which is next to that of his father Dr. Rajkumar in Kanteerava Studio, to pay tributes. Large crowds have also been queuing up to catch a glimpse of the actor in his last outing on the big screen Gandhada Gudi, released to packed houses on Friday.

2. ‘Onto Rocket Ship’, a biography of Dr. B.N. Suresh, a renowned space scientist, will be released at 5.30 pm at Hotel ITC Gardenia by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Dr B.N. Suresh is a well-known space scientist. He was deeply involved in the development of Indian launch vehicles, like ASLV, PSLV, GSLV and GSLV Mk3, at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the last four decades.

3. Bangalore University students and staff have started an indefinite protest against the State Government and BMTC for failing to provide compensation to the family of Shilpashree, who recently died after an accident in the Jnanabharathi campus.

4. Constitutional Conduct Group, Jan Sarokar, People-First, National Alliance for People’s Movements and Election Watch (Karnataka) are jointly holding ‘Karnataka Convention on Electoral Democracy’. P.R. Dasgupta, Medha Patkar, Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey, Kathyayini Chamraj, Harish Narasappa are participating in the programme, which will be held at Indian Social Institute, 24, Benson Road, Benson Town from 10 a.m. onwards till evening.

5. Site inspection and meeting of Bangalore Signature Business Park, developed near Kempegowda International Airport by Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation under Department of Infrastructure Development. Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna to preside. Venue: Bangalore Signature Business Park, beside Kempegowda International Airport.

6. Karnataka State Association for Special Educators and Supportive Staff and Karnataka State Union for Differently Abled Service Organisations are jointly organising a State-level special educators and non-teaching staff convention. Halappa Basappa Achar, Minister for Women and Child Development, will be the chief guest at the event at Shikshakara Sadana, opposite Cauvery Bhavan, K.G. Road, from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

Potholes take sheen off roads in Bengaluru Despite Bengaluru being the pride of Karnataka, and also India, driving on the roads of the city is not easy because of potholes. | Video Credit: Navya M.S. & Bharath Gowda B.R.

From south Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishanpal Gurjar interacts with students at Bharatinagar in Mandya; to participate in Kisan Sammelan.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalyana Karnataka Madivala Sangha and Madiga Okkutta are demanding more reservation to their respective communities. Press conference in Kalaburagi today.

2. Two issues of water contamination in north Karnataka — one in Hothpet village in Yadgir district and another in Mudenur village in Belagavi district — reveal extent of the problem in the region.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City Corporation Council will hold its general meeting. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside, at 11 a.m.