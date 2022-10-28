Top news developments in Karnataka on October 28, 2022

A file photo of the singing of three Kannada songs in the runup to the Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021 celebrations in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

1. In the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1, government is holding a mass singing programme of Kannada song called ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’ at various locations across the State. The government has said that over one crore have enrolled. Some of them are in exotic locations, such as in Udupi district aboard 130 boats amid the sea at Maple and on St. Mary’s island. In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event on the footsteps of Vidhana Soudha at 12 noon.

2. Rajyotsava award selection committee, headed by the Chief Minister, will meet today to decide on the award winners for this year.

3. Janata Dal (Secular) which held its national executive yesterday, is holding a press conference with all its key leaders today to announce their programmes ahead of elections next year. They are kickstarting their Pancharatna Yatra from November 1.

4. Institution of Agriculture Technologists and IFCO Karnataka have jointly organised a programme on the 'Role and importance of Nano Technology in Agriculture'. Nandini Kumari C.N., Chairperson, Institute of Agricultural Technologists and Director, Department of Agriculture, will inaugurate the event at Dr. H.R. Arakeri auditorium, Institution of Agriculture Technologists, Queens Road, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. State Bank of Mysore Pensioners' Commune is organising the 6th triennial conference. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be participating as the chief guest at the event at Shri Basaveshwara Sugnana Mandira, Service Road, West of Chord Road, near Vijayanagar Telephone Exchange, from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Ajithkumar Smaraka Samskritika Vedike is organising Ajithkumar memorial Natyashree, Yogashree and Ajithashree annual award felicitation programme. Dr. Gururaja Karjagi is the chief guest at the programme at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts and Guides premises, near Maharani's College on Palace Road from 6 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru police clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC on 200-metre radius of the toll gate at Surathkal on National Highway 66 (Mangaluru-Udupi) till 6 p.m. of November 3 as the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi has threatened to sit on dharna from today till the National Highways Authority of India winds up collection of toll at Surathkal. The samithi says that the toll collection at Surathkal is illegal as there is one more toll plaza at Hejamady on the same highway at a distance of 10 k.m. and there should not be two toll gates within a distance of 60 k.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar to inspect district hospital of Mysuru and review various programmes being implemented by the ministry in the district.

2. Elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor are being held in Shivamogga today.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate FMCG cluster in Hubballi in the evening.

2. Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Board president Dharmanna Doddamani will address mediapersons about OBC rally being organised by the BJP on October 30.

3. Vijayapura city corporation elections today. AIMIM is contesting four out of 36 seats.

4. Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board Director Jagadish Hangund will give details about Pratibha Puraskar award ceremony.