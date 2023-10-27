October 27, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. With parliamentary elections expected to be held in May 2024, Election Commission of India will today spell out details on electoral roll revision.

2. Wildlife Trust of India, in collaboration with Karnataka Forest Department, will launch the first centralised Wildlife Crime Management System. This gains importance in the backdrop of the ongoing crackdown on illegal possession of wildlife artefacts, such as tiger claw pendants.

3. Government of Karnataka will today announce programmes planned to mark 50th anniversary of Karnataka’s christening on November 1.

4. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Government of India, is organizing Divya Kala Mela to promote craftsmanship and products of over 100 divyang entrepreneurs today. Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will be the chief guest. The event will be held at HMT Ground, Jalahalli Main Road, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., till November 5.

5. Jewels of India is organizing a four-day jewellery exhibition from today. Film actor Tamannaah Bhatia will inaugurate the event at 11 a.m. The exhibition will be held at St. Joseph’s Indian High School Ground, opposite U.B. City, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash R. Patil to inaugurate a month-long medical expo being held as part of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute.

2. The foundation day of National Real Estate Development Council is being held in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Phone-in programme with Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur.

2. Horticulture Department to start day-long orientation programme on kitchen garden/terrace gardening for school children from urban area.

3. In order to make green fodder available to farmers, Animal Husbandry Department is tying up with KMF for growing green fodder in its 98-acre ‘Go Shala’ in Kadaba taluk.

