Top news developments in Karnataka on October 27, 2022

Here are the top news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Gujjarkere was illuminated with traditional lamps (hanathe) on the occasion of Gau Pooja to mark Deepavali on Wednesday, October 26 in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

1. More than 2,000 engineering, medical and other professional courses aspirants have wrongly entered the Revenue Document (RD) numbers in the Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) online application. Today, the KEA will decide whether to reject these applications or give one more chance to the applicants.

2. Post Deepavali, Bengaluru has woken up to worsened air quality, after three days of bursting of crackers. Meanwhile, Bengaluru is already growing colder, as winter nears, with mercury dipping to 15.4°C, on Tuesday morning. However weather experts say this is not the onset of winter yet.

3. Photojournalists’ Association of Bangalore is holding its annual photography exhibition starting today at Chitrakala Parishat. It has been inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will release memoir by veteran journalist who served as chief of bureau of The Hindu and former MLC P. Ramiah titled “Naanu Hindu Ramiah” at Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarapark East, near Shivananda Circle, at 12 noon.

From South Karnataka

1. Sugarcane Farmers Association to stage rasta roko near APMC Yard-Outer Ring Road junction near Mysuru to highlight their grievances.

2. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Sudhakar to review various programmes under his ministry being implemented in Mysuru district.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dairy farmers to hold a convention in Udupi today to launch a postcard campaign urging the government to hike milk procurement price from ₹ 35 to ₹ 40 a litre.

2. Regional Transport Authority headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada will hold a meeting with the drivers and owners of auto rickshaws to address their various demands, at 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha district president Gurunath Pujari will address press regarding ST certificates for Kuruba Gond.

2. Nirani Group promoted by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani to set up flex fuel charging stations in Bagalkot and Belagavi districts.