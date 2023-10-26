October 26, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

1. The war of words between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy continues, with the latter calling a press meet today. Yesterday, Mr. Shivakumar proposed that Ramanagar district, where Janata Dal (Secular) has a strong hold, be renamed “Bengaluru South district.” There has been a running turf war between the two Vokkaliga leaders for control over this region.

2. Twelve persons died and one was injured when an SUV rammed into a parked tanker on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur, near Bengaluru, this morning. The deceased — three women, eight men and a child — were heading from Andhra Pradesh towards Bengaluru when the driver failed to notice the parked tanker and crashed into it.

3. There are traffic restrictions around Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru in view of the World Cup match in Bengaluru today.

4. The newly appointed Additional Judge of High Court of Karnataka Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy was welcomed today by Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council, Bengaluru. The programme was held in Court Hall No 1, Principal Bench, High Court of Karnataka, this morning.

5. Hamsajyothi Trust is organising the 60th birthday felicitation of R. Srinivas. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the programme. Former Minister and MLC M.R. Sitaram will release the felicitation volume titled “Koustuba”. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 4.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Forest Department to accord a ceremonial farewell to Dasara elephants as they head back to forests after completion of Dasara in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, to hold district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting, zilla panchayat hall at Mangaluru today.

From north Karnataka

1. Youth Empowerment and Sports and Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra to hold Janata Darshan at Moka village in Ballari district.

2. Yadgir district in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will attend meeting with KPTCL and GESCOM officials in Yadgir in view of complaints about power supply.

