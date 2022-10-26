Top news developments in Karnataka on October 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Balipadyami, the last day of Deepavali festivities, is being celebrated across Karnataka today. Doctors have asked people to exercise caution while bursting crackers, with several instances of eye injury reported while bursting crackers. Environmentalists have also flagged the issue of environmental pollution and have urged people to be wary of pollution-causing crackers and opt for green crackers.

2. Veteran Congress leader from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge, will formally take over as Congress president today in New Delhi. Hie elevation to the top party post comes close to elections in Karnataka next year.

3. With sub-variants of Omicron emerging in some States, Technical Advisory Committee has asked Karnataka government not to drop caution on COVID-19 yet. It has suggested increasing testing and also surveillance of sewage in places outside Bengaluru.

4. A discussion on the subject ‘Toxic Relationships: Many women are in such relationships. Many continue to stay. Why?’ is being held by Reach Lawyer today at 7.30 p.m. in Clubhouse. It can be accessed on https://www.clubhouse.com/join/reachlawyer-s%C3%B3z/4o7aE7zY/my4KeZKL?utm_medium=ch_invite&utm_campaign=x-fe2CjnMwGj8VvuhEe8ZA-428905

From north Karnataka

1. Union minister Pralhad Joshi to inaugurate goshala (cow shelter) at ISKCON premises in Hubballi at 11 a.m.

2. Minister Shashikala Jolle to inaugurate Gau Pooja (prayer to the cow) program at Jidga mutt in Belagavi.

From coastal Karnataka

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will launch Kempe Gowda chariot and inaugurate the State-wide collection of ‘holy soil’ drive from Mangaluru today ahead of the installation of a 108-foot bronze statue of Kempe Gowda, the architect of Bengaluru, in Bengaluru. The chariot will tour the State till November 7, and collection of soil will simultaneously be held till then.