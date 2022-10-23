Top news developments in Karnataka on October 23, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Shoppers saunter under strings of colourful lights in the run-up to Deepavali on Commercial Street in Bengaluru on October 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Maha Bodhi Society, Bengaluru, is celebrating the birth centenary of Acharya Buddharakkhita Mahathera. Inauguration of a 25-feet Buddha statue by Panyaloka Thero, meditation teacher, author and director of the publication wing of Mahabodhi, Bengaluru. Member of Parliament for Bangalore Central P.C. Mohan and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao will be attending the event as chief guest. The programme will be held at the Maha Bodhi Society premises, 14, Kalidasa Road, Gandhinagar:

2. Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe is organising Sri Basaveshwara birth anniversary and Shivakumaraswamy remembrance programme. As part of the programme, there will be a talk by Dr. Rudresh Adarangi, Assistant Professor, Kannada, Government Arts College Bengaluru. The event will be held at Sri Basaveshwara Sujnana Mantapa, 17th Cross, Magadi Chord Road, Vijayanagar from 10 a.m.

3. Aneka Theatre Group, Bengaluru, is staging a play titled ‘Navilu Purana’ at Bharat Scouts and Guides premises, Palace Road, near Maharani Science College, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Karnataka Rajya Kooli Kabbaliga Sangha will address a press conference about OBC Conference in Kalaburagi at 11.30 am.

2. Residents of Ramateerth locality will address press regarding Lakshadeepotsava programme in Kalaburagi at 11.30 am.

From South Karnataka

1. Candle light march in the evening to highlight the fate of heritage buildings in Mysuru and drum up support to save them

2. Kodagu District Administration and ZP to celebrate International Day of Ayurveda

From Coastal Karnataka

1. A solid waste management unit of Nitte Deemed to be University will be inaugurated today at 9.30 am. It will process entire solid waste generated in the vast campus of the university at Deralakatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru