Top news developments in Karnataka on October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

Mysuru Dasara Tableau Sub Committee is holding a press conference to share details of number of tableau that will take part in Jamboo Savari. Stage is set for Kittur utsav in the historical town of Kittur which begins from tomorrow. Various cultural programmes and lectures will be held as part of the Utsav. Bangalore launch of Middle of Diamond India written by Shashank Mani will be held today at Bangalore International Centre, 4th Main, 2nd Stage, Domlur, between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Ragi Kana will be screening a documentary on the sordid tale of captive elephants. Govind G.R. will share his experience of living with elephants and their lives in captivity. The event will be held in Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra, near Decathlon Sports Club, in Gottigere, at 11 a.m.

From North Karnataka

Valedictory function of skating competition at National Public school in Kalaburagi. Family members of Devanand Koraba of Kalgurti who committed suicide are holding a press meet in Kalaburagi. Press meet in Yadgir by BSP leader Marasandra Muniyappa.

From Mysuru

Dasara has been documented over centuries - by medieval travellers of Vijayanagar period to palace paintings in the present times.

From Mangaluru

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal holds a meeting to address the grievances of SC and ST community people at his office, 12:15 p.m. SCS Hospital hands over drug consumption detection kits to Mangaluru city police at a function. Sorake Chandrashekar memorial annual scholarship to be distributed to deserving students on the occasion. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and former Congress minister Vinay Kumar Sorake to attend the function, 11 a.m.

