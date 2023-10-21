October 21, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

1. Bengaluru-based ISRO conducted Gaganyaan’s first Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) successfully at Sriharikota.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking at Police Commemoration Day today, announced enhancement of group insurance sum for police martyrs from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara attended the programme at Martyrs Park, City Armed Force Reserve on Mysuru Road this morning.

3. Alternative Law Forum is organising a film screening and discussion on ‘Shavagalu’. The programme will be held on ALF’s premises, 122-4, Infantry Road, from 6 p.m.

4. Ahad Euphoria Navratri and Durgotsav 2023, organised by Euphoria Durga Puja Association, features the following programmes today. Quiz for children in the morning and cultural programmes in the evening. The programmes will be held on Ahad Euphoria premises on Sarjapur Road, Hadosiddapura.

From south Karnataka

1. As Dasara enters the final phase, tourist footfalls on the rise in Mysuru with hospitality sector claiming over 90% occupancy. Heritage Walk being held today, besides dawn-to-dusk cultural events at Mysuru palace.

2. The 82nd foundation day of CFTRI is being held today in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. The second edition of Dasara ‘Pili Parba’ (tiger dance) competition organised by Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana on the occasion of Navaratri begins at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru at 10 a.m. In all, 15 teams will participate.

2. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur inaugurates lighting facility for walkers at the walking path inside Kadri Park in Mangaluru at 6.30 p.m.

3. Notwithstanding the call to boycott Muslim traders at the ongoing Navaratri festival fair in front of the ancient Mangaladevi temple in Mangaluru by VHP leaders, people of all faiths visit stalls of both Muslims and Hindus.

From north Karnataka

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge to meet people and address their grievances in his constituency Chittapur. He will also launch Karnataka One project in Chittapur.

