Top news developments in Karnataka on October 21, 2022

1. Karnataka government decided to promulgate an ordinance to increase quota for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes at Cabinet meeting held yesterday, from 15% to 17%, and from 3% to 7%, respectively. The Ordinance is expected to be sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for assent.

2. Though rains in Bengaluru abated on Thursday after a night of very heavy rains on Wednesday, Met Department has issued a yellow alert till Sunday and intermittent rains are expected today as well.

Several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rain on October 19. The rain began in the evening. The damage could be seen the next morning on October 20, 2022.

3. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Karnataka today via Raichur district. He will be joined by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi tomorrow. He visited pilgrim centre Mantralaya yesterday.

4. Police Commemoration Day is being observed today in several places in Karnataka. In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the event with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at Martyr’s Garden, CAR headquarters, Mysuru Road, at 8 a.m.

5. The Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka and MSME Development and Facilitation Office, and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association are jointly organising a vendor development programme and industrial exhibition. It will be inaugurated by Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary, MSME, GoK. The event will be held at KASSIA Udyog Bhavan, Vijayanagar from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day conference of Karnataka chapter of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine begins at Yeneopya Medical College in Mangaluru today. Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra speaks at the inaugural session, 10.30 a.m.

2. Yakshagana mementoes and life-size models of Yakshagana made by Ravi Haleangady, who is in his 30s, have reached far and wide, including abroad, in the last a decade. Mr. Haleangady, who is a Yakshagana costume designer, says that there is a dearth of costume designers in the Yakshagana sector. Only 15 teams, with a maximum of 100 members, exist now though the patronage for performances is high.

From north Karnataka

Leaders of Panchamasali-Lingayat community from all parties are expected to speak at a rally to demand re-categorisation of the community as 2A in OBC list at Hukkeri. They are expected to announce the date for their Bengaluru rally.

From south Karnataka

1. CREDAI workshop to create awareness among stakeholders on Real Estate Regulatory Authority at Mysuru.

2. Department of Water Resources and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. to conduct Kaveri Utsav at Talacauvery in Kodagu.