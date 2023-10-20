HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on October 20, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

October 20, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Raitha Dasara in Mysuru. Inauguration of this year’s Raitha Dasara will take place in Mysuru on October 20, 2023.

File photo of Raitha Dasara in Mysuru. Inauguration of this year’s Raitha Dasara will take place in Mysuru on October 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. Days after the Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura and the Kengeri to Challaghatta metro stretches were opened for use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally dedicate these two metro stretches to the nation today through video conferencing. It was 12 years ago that Namma Metro was inaugurated in Bengaluru.

2. A day after Karnataka High Court refused to quash a corruption case registered by the CBI against Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar for allegedly possessing assets worth ₹74.93 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period 2013-18, his next legal course of action is being keenly watched.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the new building of the Mavalli branch of City Central Library today. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for School Education and Literacy S. Madhu Bangarappa will inaugurate a digital library in Ward No. 170/143, Krishnappa Galli, New Cross, Mavalli, at 12.30 p.m. 

4. Research and Information System for Development Countries, G20 Bharat 2023 India, Ministry of External Affairs, and St. Joseph’s University are jointly conducting G20 University Connect Engaging Young Minds lecture series. Special lecture on “India Presidency of G20” by J.S. Mukul, former ambassador, Government of India, and Professor Emeritus, School of Business and Director - International Relations, Sushant University, Gurugram, at 11.40 a.m.; lecture on ‘India Tomorrow: World Perspective’ by Prof. Narendra Pani, Dean, School of Social Sciences, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru, at 12.10 p.m. The programme will be held at St. Joseph’s University, No. 36, Lalbagh Road.   

5. Modular operating room, geriatric and palliative wards will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Sir C.V. Raman Hospital in Indiranagar at 12 p.m. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will participate.

6. Ahad Euphoria Navratri and Durgotsav 2023 organised by Euphoria Durga Puja Association features the following programmes today. Devi Bodhan, group games, pet fashion show in the morning. Performance by Oxygen on the Rocks band in the evening. The programmes will be held on Ahad Euphoria premises on Sarjapur Road, Hadosiddapura.   

7. Sri Sringeri Sharadamba temple, Shankarapura, is celebrating Sri Sharannavarathri Mahothsava. Today’s programme features veena performance by Shubha Srikanth in the temple premises, Shankarapura, 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Inauguration of Raitha Dasara by Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy. Heritage Tonga ride by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage will kickstart the Dasara season in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkuta-Kalaburagi has organised a public rally in support of Palestinians.

