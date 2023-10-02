Top news developments in Karnataka on October 2, 2023

October 02, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

1. A slew of programmes are being held in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka to mark Gandhi Jayanti today.

a) Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award Karnataka, 2023, is being presented to The Garag Kshetriya Seva Sangha of Dharwad district, a national flag making unit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the award at 4.30 p.m. at Vartha Bhavan in Bengaluru. Gandhi Grama Puraskar and Swacha Sarveskhan awards are also being presented today at Vidhana Soudha.

b) Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate and will also launch the Mahatma Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi website. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and ministers Krishna Byregowda and H.K. Patil will participate. The programme will be held in Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, 2nd Floor, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, 11.30 a.m.

c) Sarvodaya International Trust — Karnataka Chapter in association with Dwarakanath Reddy Institutes for Knowledge and St. Joseph’s University is celebrating Gandhi Jayanthi. Inaugural address is by Chief guest, Dr. D. Jeevan Kumar, Managing Trustee, Sarvodaya International Trust, followed by a cultural programme at the St. Joseph’s University Auditorium, 35/17, Langford Road, Bheemanna Garden, Shanti Nagar, at 4.30 p.m.

d) Bannerghatta Biological Park hosted a free nature walk for local biodiversity documentation and photography between 6.30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

e) Horatada Hakkigaagi Janandolana will stage a protest demanding the withdrawal of an order restricting protests to Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The protest march will commence from Gandhi statue on Maurya Circle to Ambedkar Statue in Vidhana Soudha, at 11 a.m.

f) Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa will inaugurate new classrooms built with the help of donations including CSR funds under “my school, my contribution” scheme in Devanahalli today.

2. Today is also the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid floral tributes early this morning.

3. Police continue investigation into the death of a woman in a car accident involving Kannada actor Nagabhushana. The accident occurred on Saturday night and the actor has been arrested.

4. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said yesterday that the situation has eased to an extent over Cauvery water crisis with the inflows into reservoirs increasing to the level of 15,000 cusecs a day. Further discussions on the Cauvery water situation expected today.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Sudhanshu Trivedi, national spokesperson of BJP and Rajya Sabha Member will speak on ‘Bharat and Sanatana: The Eternal Connection’ at a programme organized by Citizens’ Council of Mangaluru, at 6 p.m.

2. Residents of Morgan’s Gate in Mangaluru oppose Netravathi River Front Project being taken up under Mangaluru Smart City Mission and write to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka Government to drop the project stating that it is not feasible.

From South Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Ministers R Ashoka and Ashwathnarayan to participate in protest by Cauvery Hitarakshana Samithi in Mandya.

From North Karnataka

1. All India Shepherds association national executive committee meeting is to be held in Belagavi at 11 a.m. The national convention will be held in Belagavi on Tuesday.

2. Nasha Mukta Bharat Andolan Samiti will launch awareness campaign in Kalaburagi for liquor ban.