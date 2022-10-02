Top news developments in Karnataka on October 2, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Siddaramaiah and others during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Mysuru district on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. The Department of Information and Public Relations in association with Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi will be jointly organising Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary programme and Mahatma Gandhi Seva award presentation ceremony. The award will be presented to Dr. C.R. Chandrasekhar, noted psychiatrist and writer. Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation Govind Karjol and MLA and former Minister H.K. Patil will be participating. The programme will be held at 2nd Floor, Gandhi Bhavan premises, Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Former Advocate General Prof. Ravivarma Kumar to inaugurate Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Gandhi Adhyayana Kendra, Gandhi Bhavan, Jnanabharathi campus, Bangalore University at 11 a.m.

3. Sathyameva Jayathe, an autobiography of Shankar Bidari, Retired Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, will be released. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar will inaugurate the programme organised by Basava Samithi at Basava Bhavan. Basava Samithi Chairman, Arvind Jatti, will preside over the programme, which will be held at 3 p.m.

4. The 68th Wildlife Week - 2022 organised by Karnataka Forest Department on the theme ‘Recovering Key Species for Ecosystem Restoration’ will be held today. As part of the programme, there will be a walk for wildlife conservation from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh. It will commence from Cubbon Park, Gate No. 2 and 3 at 7.30 a.m. Another programme ‘Historic Drive for Wildlife Conservation’ will be held at Vidhana Soudha at 10.20 a.m. which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan, MLA Rizwan Arshad will be participating. Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, and Raj Kishore Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Head of Forest Force, Karnataka, will be attending the event as chief guests.

5. Rotary Bangalore Vidyaranyapura, Rotaract Club of Vidyaranyapura and Karnataka Cancer Society are jointly organsing a 1 km, 5 km and 10 km race titled “Ray of Hope”, a fundraiser for cancer patients. The marathon will commence at NTI Ground, Vidyaranyapura at 6 a.m.

6. The final day’s Dasara Utsava programme organised by Rajamahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha in association with Global Vishnu Sahasranama Satsang Federation and Sri Raghavendra Seva Samithi will feature vocal recital by Sowmya Acharya and Bhargavi Balasubramanian from, 4.15 p.m. to 5.45 p.m. Followed by carnatic veena rendition by Dr. Suma Sudhindra. She will be supported by Srinidhi on violin, H.S. Sudheendra on mrudanga and Sukanya Ramagopal on ghata. The programme will be held at Parimala Bhavana, 1st Floor, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Sanjay Nagar, 6 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Vijayanagara District Administration will celebrate one year of the district’s formation. Tourism Minister Anand Singh will flag off the celebrations at Nandini Kalyana Mantap in Hospet at 6 pm.

From South Karnataka

1. Continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with weavers at Badanavalu Spinning Centre.

2. Chamundi Hills climbing contest is being organised as part of Dasara celebrations

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Pedestrian subway inauguration by Minister Sunil Kumar at Town Hall.

2. District in-charge Minister Sunil Kumar lays foundation stone for district Ranga Mandira, Adi Udupi.