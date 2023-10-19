October 19, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

1. In a setback to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the High Court of Karnataka today refused to quash a corruption case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly possessing ₹74.93 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

2. Even though former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim claims that the original Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) is with him and he is its State unit president, the party’s core committee and State council are likely to take action against him in the meeting today. He has been openly expressing his opposition to JDS’s tie-up with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

3. Following the fire accident in a hotel in Koramangala, that led to one person jumping off the fourth floor and getting severely injured, Home Minister G. Parameshwara is set to visit the spot today.

4. The 5th Finance Commission’s office inaugural programme will be held today, with C. Narayanaswamy, Chairman, Finance Commission, and former MP Mohammed Sanaullah, Member, Finance Commission, among others attending.

5. ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources, Bengaluru, is organising the Biocontrol Expo and 31st Foundation Day today. Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will be the chief guest on ICAR - NBAIR premises in Yelahanka.

6. The Centre for Film and Drama will present the English adaptation of S.L. Bhyrappa’s novel, Parva - A question of Dharma, directed by Prakash Belwadi, from October 19 to 22 every day. The eight-hour play will be performed in five acts and will have four intervals. The drama at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, commenced at 10.30 a.m.

7. In collaboration with the traffic authorities, Rapido will distribute helmets and raincoats to over 200 dedicated traffic officers. Shiva Prakash Devaraju, DCP, Traffic, South Division, and T. Mahadeva, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jayanagar, are the chief guests. The programme will be held in Shalini Ground, 541, 10th Main Rd, 5th Block, Jayanagar, at 12 p.m.

From south Karnataka

With days left for the grand finale of Dasara, tourists are flocking to Mysuru. Heritage cycling is being held today as part of Mysuru Dasara.

From north Karnataka

KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh to inaugurate workshop on Intellectual Property Rights at VTU Regional Center in Kalaburagi.

From coastal Karnataka

MCC committee to visit mushroom factory at Vamanjoor near Mangaluru.

