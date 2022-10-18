Top news developments in Karnataka on October 18, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Vehicles go through a pothole-ridden road between Sangoli Rayanna circle to Anand Rao Junction in Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. With resumption of rain in Bengaluru, accidents and loss of lives are being reported again. A 50-year-old woman who was critically injured in an accident due to bad patch of road, succumbed to her injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday. The roads are pothole-ridden again in Bengaluru, following incessant rains. Meanwhile, as many as 25 personnel from fire and emergency services have launched a search for a three-year-old boy who, is feared to have fallen into an open drain that was overflowing, while playing with other children in Varthur.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lay the foundation stone for Central Institute of Petroleum Chemicals and Technology (CIPET) Centre at Ballur village of Aurad taluk in Bidar. He will later participate in a public meeting organised by Bidar district unit of BJP at Ballur village and another at Humnabad town.

3. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, are hosting an in-house curated exhibition, “Celebration of solitude and humanity — Yusuf Arakkal”, a retrospective. It will be held at NGMA premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A pre-event presentation of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s Big Tech Show 2022 will be held in Mysuru on Tuesday.

From South Karnataka

2. Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to hold a review meeting on implementation of Right to Education (RTE), POCSO and provisions of Child Rights Act in Mandya.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Toll Gate Horata Samithi has threatened to lay siege to the Surathkal toll gate on National Highway 66 (Kerala-Goa) in Mangaluru today demanding the National Highways Authority of India to wind up the toll gate. It is because there is another toll gate at Hejamady on the same highway at a distance of about 12 km. As per the rule, there can not be two toll gates at a distance of 60 km, says the samithi though the two toll gates belong to two separate projects of the NHAI. Police have made elaborate security arrangements.

2. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South will perform bhoomi pooja for four projects of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd in the city. It includes development of Mahaveera Circle, A B Shetty Circle and improvement of T V Ramana Pai Road.

3. Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will hold a meeting in Mangaluru in connection with organising Koti Kanta Gayaya on the occasion of Rajyotsava, across Karnataka on October 28.

4. S Angara, minister in-charge of Udupi, will inaugurate a Sports Medicine Centre at Ajjarakadu Indoor Stadium in Udupi.

From North Karnataka

1. To commemorate the second death anniversary of popular labour leader Maruti Manpade, an event is being planned by his associates in Kalaburagi.