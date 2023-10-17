October 17, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

1. A day after Janata Dal (Secular) State president C.M. Ibrahim raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership for joining hands with the BJP and announced that he would convene a core committee meeting to take a call on the future course of action, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that he is free to make his moves.

2. Cricket fans are queueing up to buy tickets at KSCA stadium in Bengaluru ahead of Pakistan versus Australia World Cup cricket match on October 17.

3. The 58th annual convocation of Bangalore University will be held today. Nikhil Kamat, co-Founder of Zerodha, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister of India, and S. Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be awarded honorary doctorates. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of Bangalore University, will preside over the event that will be held in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus.

4. The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising a programme to launch the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release the emblem. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to distribute prizes to the designers of the emblem. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader will be present. MLA Rizwan Arshad will preside over the programme that will be held in Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha at 11 a.m.

5. Water, Environment, Land and Livelihoods (WELL) Labs, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (EAWAG), and the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation are jointly organising a multi-stakeholder conference today to cover wastewater standards, emerging markets for wastewater reuse, and planning effective wastewater management in cities. The speakers include B.P. Ravi, Principal Secretary, Forests and Ecology, Government of Karnataka, EAWAG’s De. Christian Binz and Dr. Johan Miorner. The venue is Infosys Foundation in Jayanagar at 4.30 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Horticultural Research is hosting an International Seminar on Exotic and Underutilized Horticultural Crops: Priorities and Emerging Trends, a three-day event from today. Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the seminar that is being held in G.S. Randhawa Auditorium, ICAR-IIHR, premises in Hesarghatta at 2 p.m.

7. Pandith Tharanath Foundation, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, is organizing the Pt. Rajiv Tharanath felicitation music concert. Pt. Rajiv Tharanath (sarod) and Udayaraj Karpoor (tabla) will perform in the concert that will be held in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Tourism stakeholders seek extension of entry tax waiver for tourists’ vehicles from other States till this month-end, demand Dasara gold cards.

2. Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa and Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh to attend Congress party’s Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency-level meeting at party office in Mysuru.

3. Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district Venkatesh to inaugurate the four-day-long Chamarajanagar Dasara festival.

From coastal Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Electronics, Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will speak at the inaugural session of ‘Techtava – 2023’, a national level technical festival of engineering students hosted by Manipal Institute of Technology, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education, in Manipal, 6 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Union Minister and Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba to chair DISHA meeting in Bidar. 11 a.m.