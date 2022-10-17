Top news developments in Karnataka on October 17, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 10:52 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seen here with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge during Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 17, 2022, will vote in AICC presidential polls at Sanganakallu polling station in Ballari. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting of deputy commissioners of districts and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats in Vidhana Soudha.

2. University of Agricultural Sciences Bangalore, Directorate of Extension and Staff Training Institute are jointly organising a World Food Day programme with the slogan ‘Leave no one behind’. Dr K.C. Narayana Swamy, Vice Chancellor of UAS-B will inaugurate the programme while Dr. S.L. Jagadeesh, Assistant Research and Extension Direct, Regional Research and Horticultural Sciences University, Bagalkot will be participating as the chief guest. The programme will be held at Farmer’s Training Institute, UAS-B, GKVK campus, at 2 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Rahul Gandhi is going to vote in AICC presidential polls at Sanganakallu polling station in Ballari.

2. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy will inaugurate Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Excellence at Central University of Karnataka.

3. Press meet of Daivajna Brahmin Sabha on political representation in Hubballi at 11 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Chairperson M Shivanna to visit the house of Kariyappa, a tribal, who reportedly died in the custody of forest officials recently, in Hosahalli in H D Kote taluk.

2. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda to participate in a discussion at Vijnana Bhavan in Mysuru on ‘India-Bangladesh relations: International Perspectives among Youth in promoting peace and understanding’.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Press meet by Ivan D’Souza, secretary, All India Congress Committee, and former MLC, 11.30 a.m.

