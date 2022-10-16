Top news developments in Karnataka on October 16, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The Department of Fisheries in association with Freedom App will be organising Inland Fish Producers Summit, in which Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, Government of Karnataka, will participate. The summit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The event will be held at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds, near Mekhri Circle, 9 a.m.

2. Pattanagere Ranganatha Shastri Krishnavenamma Memorial Trust is organising a programme to launch four books. They are: Parshvavayuvininda Chaitanyadedge, and reprint of Ramayana, Adbhuta Ramayana and Sahrudaya. The event will be held at Viveka Auditorium, No. 4, 31st Cross, 11th Main, 4th T Block, behind Vijaya College, Jayanagar at 11 a.m.

3. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is organising the inaugural programme of Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Minister for Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, will inaugurate. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, GoI to release a documentary on Founder Chairman, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will release the Souvenir. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to preside over the function. The event will be held at RIT premises, M.S. Ramaiah Nagar from 11 a.m. onwards

4. Ashwin Noronha, COO, Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai and Dr. Y.S.R Murthy, Vice Chancellor, R.V. University, to be the chief guests at R.V. Institute of Management’s Graduation Day programme. The programme will be held at R.V. Dental College premises in J.P. Nagar from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan is organising a programme related to Sri Vishnu Sahasranama. There will be a discourse in English by Dushyanth Sridhar on the greatness and essence of Sri Vishnu Sahasranama. It will be held at ESV Auditorium, North Gate), Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Racecourse Road from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

6. BTM Cultural Academy is presenting a vocal concert by Vinay Sharava. He will be supported by Vaibhav Ramani on violin, V. Praveen on mridangam and Bhardwaj Sathavalli on morsing. The programme will be held at Shree Ramana Maharshi Academy for the Blind, 3rd Cross, 3rd Phase, J.P. Nagar, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

7. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha Trust is presenting a vocal concert by Abhishek N.S., he will be supported by Srikanth Radhakrishnan on violin, Pavan Madhav on mrudanga and Sridhar V on Khanjira. The concert will be held at Balamohan Vidya Mandira, No. 44/1, 19th B Main Road, 1st K Block, Rajajinagar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8. Namasmaran 2022 is organising 20th year celebrations of Sri Gopalakrishna Bhagavathaswamy Jayanthi. A series of programmes will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m at Sri Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation, 9th C Main, HRBR Layout 1st Block, Kalyan Nagar.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh to address a press conference in Hubballi

2. BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will address party workers at 11.30 am and visit Moorusavira mutt besides interacting with beneficiaries of various schemes in Hubballi

3. Saibanna Jamadar, state organising secretary of Karnataka Rashtriya Samiti, will address press about KKRDB related issues.

4. Dr. Rajashekhar Kulageri, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Yuva Horata Samiti to address a press regarding Excise Department.

From South Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are participating at the valedictory of Kumbha Mela in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district

2. Cardiological Society of India, Mysuru chapter to organise a cyclathon to mark World Heart Day

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru headquartered Karnataka Bank’s digital banking unit at Yeyyadi on the Airport Road in Mangaluru is among 75 digital banking units to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually at 11 am today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also join the virtual ceremony.

2. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra will inaugurate an urban forest, miyawaki forest, at Urwa in Mangaluru.

3. Fans of over a century-old Durgaparameshwari Yakshagana Mandali, Kateel in Dakshina Kannada will meet in Mangaluru at 4 pm today to oppose the decision of the Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple management to perform short duration Yakshagana shows during the 2022-23 touring season of the Yakshagana mela attached to the temple. The fans are demanding that all night shows should continue. The temple has decided to cut short the duration of shows in view of ban on use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.