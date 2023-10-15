HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on October 15, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

October 15, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Satish Kumar B S
The city of Mysuru with its illuminated palace is all decked up for Dasara to be held from October 15th to 24th.

The city of Mysuru with its illuminated palace is all decked up for Dasara to be held from October 15th to 24th. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

1. The Ten-day Mysuru Dasara festivities will be inaugurated today by music director Hamsalekha in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, 10.15 a.m. 

2. BJP leader C. T. Ravi to hold press conference in BJP State Office in Malleshwaram, 11.30 a.m.  

3. Maharaja Shri Jayarchamaraja Wadiyar Foundation will organise an exhibition comprising unseen photographs of Royal Dasara by Mysore’s veteran photographer Subba Rao and exclusive glimpses from the Royal family collection. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar and Indrakshi Devi Wadiyar, daughters of Jayachamrajendra Wadiyar. The exhibition will be held from October 16 to 25 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Indian Institute of World Culture, No. 6, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, at 4.30 p.m.  

4. Vishala Janasankula is organizing a book release programme today. A book on (poetry) Dr. Rajkumar written by Peruru Jaaru will be released today. Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, writer and Rajya Sabha member, writer Dr. K. Sharifa and Lyricist, writer and Director, Kaviraj, will participate in the programme that will be held in Hasiru Thota, Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Seshadripuram, at 4 p.m.  

5. Nadhasurabhi Cultural Association is presenting a Carnatic vocal concert by Dr. Gayathri Girish today. She will be accompanied by Charulatha Ramanujam on violin, Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridangam and Vyasa Vittala on Khanjira. The concert will be held in Lecture Hall 1, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus in Koramangala from 4.15 p.m. 

From North Karnataka 

1. Kannada organisations oppose Maharashtra government’s plans for providing health insurance to Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi and other border districts. They demand that the government write to Maharashtra about it. 

2. Navaratri festival is being celebrated in the region. 

3. BJP leader and DXC Bank’s Deputy Chairman Suresh Sajjan to address media in Kalaburagi at 10.30 a.m.

4. Former MLC and other Congress leaders to address media in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m. 

From Mysuru 

1. Inauguration of Dasara film festival, Dasara expo, Dasara aahara mela and Dasara Flower Show 

From Mangaluru

q. Temples deck up to celebrate Navaratri celebrations in the coastal belt from October 15. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have many temples dedicated for the worship of Goddess Durga Devi. Tourist footfall to temples also increases. Yakshagana troupes are in high demand to present shows as part of cultural programmes. 

