Top news developments in Karnataka on October 15, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party workers and supporters during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Ballari, on Saturday October 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public gathering today in the border district of Ballari. This is his last stop in Karnataka as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, before moving on to Andhra Pradesh. Today marks the Yatra traversing 1,000 kilometres.

2. Expressway traffic between Mysuru and Bengaluru hit after Budanur lake breach flooded the highway near Mandya, buses diverted via Malavalli. The same lake had breached in August affecting traffic for two days. Heavy rains are expected over the next few days in the region. There is yellow alert in Bengaluru.

4. Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale, Judge of the Bombay High Court, has been sworn as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court this morning.

5. Jaivik Krishik Society, in association with the Horticulture Department and Mysore Udyana Kala Sangha, Lalbagh, is organising an organic festival at Lalbagh till 6 p.m. Director, Department of Horticulture, K. Nagendra Prasad, will inaugurate the festival at 10.30 a.m. Dr. A.N. Yellappa Reddy, environmental expert, Shivanapura Ramesh, organic farmer, and B.R. Vasudev, vice-president, Mysore Udyana Kala Sangha, will be the chief guests. The event will be held at Dr. M.H. Marigowda Auditorium, Lalbagh from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. All India Federation of Diploma Engineers, New Delhi, is organising the 25th National Council meet and technical seminar. The seminar will be inaugurated by Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Raghunatha Rao Malkapure. Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Jual Oram and Water Resources Minister, GoK, Govind Karjol, are the chief guests. The event will be held at Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association auditorium, Cubbon Park from 10 a.m. onwards.

7. Maharaja Shri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Foundation (MJWF) and Samskruti Books Agencies, Mysuru, will launch the book Rajarshi Shrimanmaharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Bahadur – Life and Achievements (1919 - 1974). Kamakshi Devi and Indrakshi Devi, founder trustees of MJWF and daughters of former maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, will release the book at White Petals, Palace Grounds, Ramana Maharshi Road, 10.30 a.m.

8. Dr. Masti Venkatesh Iyengar Trust will be organising the Masti Kadambari-Katha Puraskara 2022 award presentation ceremony. Poet Dr. Doddarangegowda will present the awards to Mallikarjuna Hiremath, Dr. Gajanana Sharma, and Dadapeer Jaiman. The event will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road, at 10 a.m.

9. Bangalore Kidney Foundation is organising the 17th Dhwani BKF-Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Music Festival 2022. Vocal by Dhananjay Hegde and team at 5 p.m. Award function at 6.40 p.m., followed by vocal by Ajoy chakrabarty and team from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. The event will be held at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar 8th Block.

10. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan is holding a discourse in English by Dushyanth Sridhar on the essence of Sri Vishnu Sahasranama. It will be held at ESV Auditorium, North Gate, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Forum of former vice chancellors to discuss the implementation of NEP 2020 with the faculty members of University of Mysore and I year PG students.

Kumbh Mela is on at Triveni Sangama at KR Pet.

From North Karnataka

Gram Vastavya by Revenue Minister R Ashok in Arkera village in Deodurga taluk, Raichur District.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other leaders to participate in the birthday celebrations of Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman, at 2 p.m. at Belagavi.

From Coastal Karnataka

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will speak at the 20 th convocation of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) in Mangaluru. He will inaugurate the Central Research Facility and Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and lay the foundation stone for building lecture hall complex – D on the occasion.

Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP to hold its district executive meeting in Mangaluru.

The Regional Commander (West), Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar, will visit Mangaluru today. Earlier he had served as the head of ICG for Karnataka from 2006 to 2008. He will address media aboard a coast guard ship at 3 pm

