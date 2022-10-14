Top news developments in Karnataka on October 14, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The standoff between taxi aggregators and Karnataka Government is expected to be resolved on October 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. The standoff between taxi aggregators and Karnataka Government is expected to be resolved today with both coming to the High Court today after a meeting yesterday.

2. Fresh FIR registered by Mysuru police against Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana.

3. An Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft will land at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the first time in Bengaluru today. A380 is the largest passenger aircraft in the world. It will arrive at 3.40 pm and land on the south runway. The landing would also mark the commencement of operations of scheduled passenger services between Dubai and Bengaluru utilising the A380. Bengaluru will become the second Indian city to be served by the airline's A380 aircraft, after Mumbai.

This is not a foreign country, but a road in Namma Bengaluru Morning mist in Bengaluru | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

4. Stage set for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s finale of Karnataka leg at Ballari tomorrow, even as ruling BJP is sharpening its attack on him and the party in the course of its own tour, Jana Sankalpa Yatre.

5. The Public Affairs Centre is launching Public Affairs Index 2022 that measures quality of governance of various States and Union Territories. Opening remarks by G. Gurucharan, Director, Public Affairs Centre. Presentation of awards for the best performing States by V. Sudhish Pai, senior advocate. Venue: Administrative Research Institute, Infantry Road, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

6. Karnataka Janapada Academy, in association with Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, is organising a State-level singing programme. It will be inaugurated by C.S. Shadakshari, president, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association. B. Manjamma Jogathi, Chairperson, Karnataka Janapada Academy, will preside. Venue: KSGEA premises, Cubbon Park, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. NamaSmaran 2022 is organising 20th year celebrations of Sri Purandaradasa Jayanthi and Sri Gopalakrishna Bhagavathaswamy Jayanthi with a series of programmes from 9 a.m. onwards till 9 p.m. at Sri Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation, 9th C Main, HRBR Layout 1st Block, Kalyan Nagar.

8. As part of 52nd music conference, Bangalore Gayana Samaj is presenting a vocal concert by Nisha Rajagopalan, on the Samaj premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

9. Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Odisha, is organising the Odisha Utsav in Bengaluru. The programme at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, is from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Dr Veerendra Heggade, Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala temple, to inaugurate Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangama near K.R. Pet today.

2. Mysuru’s solid waste handling goes green as electric vehicles (e-rickshaws) are now carrying garbage collected from households.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, inaugurates Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy’s Bayalu Rangamandira at Urva Store in Mangaluru.

2. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates an agri-export conclave in Udupi. It is for promoting farm products of coastal Karnataka. APEDA Chairman M. Angamuthu to attend.

From north Karnataka

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh will chair a meeting to review implementation of ‘Kalika Chetarike’ programme in Kalaburagi district. He will later attend felicitation programme of district’s teachers.