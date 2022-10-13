Top news developments in Karnataka on October 13, 2022

Supreme Court of India pronounced its verdict in the hijab row on October 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

1. With the verdict in the hijab row slated to be pronounced by the Supreme Court today, all eyes are on how the petitioners and the Karnataka government will respond to the verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Taxi aggregators are expected to approach the High Court questioning the authorities who have told them not to run autos in Bengaluru until the alleged violation issues are sorted and fresh licences issued. The aggregators offered services of autos yesterday despite authorities stating that they should stop services.

3. Congress leader and MP continues his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, having traversed Chitradurga and Davanagere districts yesterday with families of organ donors.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met various district authorities on rain-related damages in the morning. Later, he and other BJP leaders are expected to participate in Jana Sankalpa Yatre at Huvina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district and Siruguppa in Ballari district.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Lingayatha Panchamasali Jagadguru Mahapeeta Dharma Kshetra, Koodala Sangama, is today discussing their demand for 2-A reservation in the OBC category and their convention planned for October 2.

6. The 6th Edition of The World Summit on Ethics and Leadership in Sports, will be held at The Art of Living International Center, on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, which Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be attending. The event will be held from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

7. As part of the 52nd music conference, Bangalore Gayana Samaj is presenting a veena concert by D. Balakrishna. He will be supported by Vamshidhar on flute, Bangalore Praveen on mridanga and Giridhara Udupa on ghata. The programme will be held on the Samaj premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Inauguration of Kumbha Mela at Ambigarahalli in K.R. Pet, Mandya.

2. District Heritage Committee meeting is being held today in Mysuru.

3. The famous Hasanamba temple of Hassan to be opened today.

From coastal Karnataka

1. NITK will give details regarding its convocation.

2. Virtual inauguration and laying foundation stone for various projects of NMPA today.

From north Karnataka

1. The three-day Ballari mine workers’ padayatra to end with a demonstration outside the office of Ballari Deputy Commissioner today.

2. Writers, organisations upset over Pradesh Samachar (regional news section) of AIR being shifted to Bengaluru. Press meet in Dharwad by Vidyavardhak Sangha on this issue.