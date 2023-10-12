October 12, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

1. A day after Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu at 3,000 cusecs daily from October 15 to 31, retaining the flow rate mandated from October 1 to 15, farmers in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka continue protests against release of water.

2. Former BJP MLAs M.P. Kumaraswamy and Ramappa Lamani met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence in Bengaluru on October 11, and expressed a wish to join the Congress. The development comes in the backdrop of former BJP MLA Poornima Srinivas announcing her decision to join the Congress on October 20.

3. The 27th annual convocation organised by Ramaiah Institute of Management commenced at 9.45 a.m. today. Nalini George, Chief People Officer, Rakuten India, was the chief guest, and delivered the convocation address. T.R. Parasuraman, Executive Advisor, Toyota Group, Chairman, Assocham South Region, was the guest of honour. The event was held in Hi-Tech Auditorium, 6th floor, Apex Block, Ramaiah Institute of Technology.

4. BMS College of Architecture is organising the inaugural programme of the two-day annual inter-collegiate architecture fest titled Envisage today. Architect Peter Stutchbury, founder - PS Architecture, Australia, will be the chief guest and keynote speaker. Architect Monish Siripurapu, founder - ANT Studio, New Delhi, will be the guest of honour. The event is being held in the college premises on Bull Temple Road, from 10.30 a.m.

5. Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhe and Pourakarmika Mahasangha are jointly organizing Poura Karmika Day. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, will inaugurate the event. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will preside over the event to be held in Town Hall on J.C. Road, at 11 a.m.

6. University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering will hold a walk-in interview for the guest faculty position to teach biology for engineering subject for B.Tech students under AICTE-NEP scheme for 2023-24, at UVCE premises, K.R. Circle, at 11 a.m.

7. Group Centre, CRPF and Department of Women and Child Development Karnataka are jointly organizing the All-Women Motorcycle Expedition - 2023, Group Centre, CRPF, Yelahanka, at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Walkathon to mark World Mental Health Day was organised this morning by Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in Mysuru. Chamarajanagar district administration and Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science to observe anti-ragging day and World Mental Health Day too.

2. This year, BJP is pitted against the organisers of Mahisha Dasara who comprise Dalit leaders and writers.

From north Karnataka

In the wake of the fire mishap at Attibele near Bengaluru, officials searched godowns of firecrackers in Hubballi-Dharwad for safety measures.

