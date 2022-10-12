Top news developments in Karnataka on October 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister Govind Karjol having tea in the home of a Dalit family in Gillesuguru in Raichur district on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

1. Following a meeting with Transport Department yesterday, taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido are supposed to stop auto services from today. Transport Commissioner has said that they will have to apply and get new licences before they can restart services. It remains to be seen today if indeed all app-based auto hailing services will be unavailable.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa continue their Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre. Today they are set to address meetings in Belagavi, Vijayanagara and Koppal districts.

3. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi continues his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. He is currently in central Karnataka and heading towards north Karnataka, with several meetings along the way.

4. Kannada Sahitya Parishath is organising a seminar to discuss the implementation of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022. The seminar will be attended by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy, Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar, former Minister H.K. Patil, Jnanpith award recipient Dr. Chandrasekhara Kambara, senior writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, poet and lyricist Doddarangegowda among others. It will be held on the Parishath premises in Chamarajpet from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. The Association of People with Disability is organising 5th N.S. Hema Memorial lecture and 6th N.S. Hema Memorial award 2022 presentation programme for outstanding NGOs in the disability sector in south India. Dr. B. Ramana Rao, philanthropic physician, K.S. Latha Kumari, Director, Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, are chief guests. Preethi Srinivasan, founder of Soulfree, will deliver a lecture on disability and inclusion. The event will be held at India Campus Crusade for Christ, No. 1407, Hennur Main Road, St. Thomas Town, Lingarajapuram from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6. Bangalore Gayana Samaj is organising a music concert as part of the 52nd music conference. There will be a percussion ensemble directed by M. Vasudeva Rao. The programme will be held on the Gayana Samaj premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

7. National Gallery of Modern Arts, Bengaluru, and Ministry of Culture, Government of India, are organising a landscape painting demonstration, in conjunction with the ongoing exhibition titled ‘Reflections: Man and Nature’ on the paintings of Bireswar Sen (1897 - 1974). It will be inaugurated at 3 p.m. The exhibition will be on till October 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on its premises, NGMA, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road.

8. Ranga Samsthana, in association with Ganasudha Sugama Sangeetha Academy, is organising various cultural programmes at Seva Sadhana, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

Why BU students want ban on vehicles inside campus Students of Bangalore University blocked roads in the campus following an accident in which a student came under the wheels of a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

From north Karnataka

1. Several north Karnataka districts continue to face heavy rainfall. In Hubballi, they expose unscientific smart city works, leading to waterlogging.

2. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj to attend unveiling of statue of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna at Aland taluk in Kalaburagi.

3. Press meet by Deshpande Foundation on sante (fair) for budding self-employment groups in Hubballi.

From south Karnataka

1. District administration and Department of Information and Publicity will conduct a seminar on India @75 and PM's Vision on India 2047.

2. Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar is reviewing preparations for Kumbha Mela at K.R. Pet in Mandya, which is to begin on October 13.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Southern Railway, whose jurisdiction covers Mangaluru, introduces QR code based unreserved ticket booking system.

2. A team comprising Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao have left for Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to study functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of Bhopal Smart City Ltd. The team will study whether the ICCC project implemented under public-private-participation model can be adopted while implementing the proposed Udupi Urban Digital Infrastructure Project.