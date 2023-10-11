October 11, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

1. Approximately 7,000 individuals from Karnataka, primarily from coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada, who were working in the health sector of Israel, find themselves stranded in a war-torn region. However, they are all said to be safe.

2. Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has said that organisations will hold a protest near the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru over the Cauvery water dispute. According to news agencies, the protest will be led by Vatal Nagaraj and other activists. As per Cauvery Water Management Authority order, Karnataka has been releasing 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The order is applicable till October 15 when the Authority will meet again. Meanwhile, after poor southwest monsoon, there is now rain in parts of the Cauvery basin and in Bengaluru. But, farmers say this will not help salvage crops already lost owing to deficit rain from June till October.

3. As Dasara inauguration day nears, Mysuru is getting set for the big event of the year. Today, authorities will spell out plans on key events like wresting and Kavi Sammelana.

4. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is in Bengaluru today. He interacted with astronomy enthusiasts and scientists at Indian Institute of Science main building, from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched BMTC high frequency feeder service from K.R. Pura metro station to Outer Ring Road (Silk Board) and Whitefield, at 8.30 a.m. This service is meant to mitigate the problem of last-mile connectivity.

6. Rotary District 3191 and FICCI are jointly organising ‘Transforming Tech, Transforming Life SOUL Bengaluru Business Conclave’ today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvaraya Swamy, and Minister for Electronics, IT and BT Priyank Kharge will be guests of honour. The event will be held at Hotel J.W. Marriot on Vittal Mallya Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Bharath Yatra Kendra, Bengaluru, and Lokanayaka J.P. Vichara Vedike are jointly organising the 122nd birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan and J.P. Award presentation programme. MLA B.R. Patil will be presented with the award. The programme will be held at Chitrakala Parishat on Kumarakrupa Road, at 5 p.m.

8. BOSCO Vatsalya Bhavan is organising International Day of the Girl Child on the theme ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being’. Margaret Alva, former Governor and former Union Minister, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at BOSCO Vatsalya, 2nd Main, Chamarajpet, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

9. Kalaradhana will present ‘Confluence - art exhibition’ by Shakuntala Jain at Chitrakala Parishat on Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10. Bharat Electronics Fine Arts Club is organising 53rd multilingual drama competition. Artistes of BEL Ex-Employees Welfare Association will present a Kannada drama Narada Vinoda, written and directed by Anjanappa. The event will be held at Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Kalakshetra, BEL, Jalahalli, from 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) stages protest near Surathkal railway bridge demanding shifting of Konkan Railway Ro Ro unit from Surathkal to a different location, as the unit is allegedly blocking traffic on the road leading to Surathkal railway station. DYFI demanded filling up of potholes on the same road.

2. N. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, inaugurates a vendor development programme and industrial exhibition organized by Branch MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Union Ministry of MSME, at Mangaluru Town Hall.

From north Karnataka

1. A forum of different progressive, Dalit and Left organisations to lay siege to Central University of Karnataka opposing the communalisation of campus.

2. Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami has threatened to relaunch agitation for 2A reservation for the Panchamasali community, a sub-sect among Lingayat-Veerashaiva community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Bengalureans lost ₹470 crore in cyber crimes in 2023