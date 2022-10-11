Top news developments in Karnataka on October 11, 2022

Days after notices were served to cab aggregators following complaints about them charging exorbitant fares for auto services, the Transport Department officials will hold a meeting with Ola, Uber and Rapido. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are beginning a State tour ahead of elections in 2023. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will start the yatra from Raichur Rural Assembly constituency on Tuesday. According to the schedule, leaders will be visiting Raichur Rural and Maski, both constituencies reserved for STs and currently held by Congress legislators. Over the next three months, the two leaders will be covering about 52 Assembly constituencies.

2. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi continues his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, which is now set to enter North Karnataka and culminate in Ballari on October 15.

3. The Transport Department officials will hold a meeting with Ola, Uber and Rapido. A few days ago, following complaints about them charging exorbitant fares for auto services , notices were served to the aggregators.

4. Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy is organising the 2022-23 Karnataka Kalashree award presentation programme. Minister for Energy and Department of Kannada and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar, will inaugurate and present awards. Bengaluru South MP, L.S. Tejaswi Surya, will release a commemorative volume. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, is holding its 57th Foundation Day. Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil will inaugurate. Dr. P. Chandra Shekara, Director General, MANAGE, Hyderabad, will be participating in the event as the chief guest. Dr. K.C. Narayanaswamy, Vice Chancellor, UAS_B will preside over the event that will be held at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS, GKVK Campus, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

6. ActionAid Association is organising a public convention on the status of Choultry workers. As part of the programme, a book titled “Shadow Work: Ensuring dignity and security in the lives of choultry workers” will be released. Guests who will be participating in the event include Akram Pasha, Labour Commissioner and Dr. S.P. Ravikumar, Joint Labour Commissioner, among others. The event will be held at SCM House, No. 29, 2nd Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road, 11.30 a.m. onwards.

7. Bangalore Oniyavara Seva Coota, an NGO, is organising a programme on the theme “Our time is now — Our rights, Our future”, to mark International Day of the Girl Child. Asha H.K., Senior Assistant Director, Child Marriage Cell, Bengaluru, Dr. H.R. Sudha, Principal, Al Ameen B Ed. College, Bengaluru and Mumtaz Huntiar, Superintendent , Children’s Home for Girls, will be participating as chief guests. The programme will be held at BOSCO Rainbow Home, Hombegowda Kannada Primary School, #10, Wilson Garden, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja is organising a music concert as part of the 52nd music conference. There will be a Carnatic vocal concert by Bellary Raghavendra, supported by B.K. Raghu on violin, Annoor Anantha Krishna Sharma on mridangam and G. Guruprasanna on khanjira. The programme will be held on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Chairman of KSRTC M Chandrappa to hold a press conference in Mangaluru, 10.30 a.m.

2. A joint committee to submit a report to the National Green Tribunal regarding discolouration of sea water at Surathkal recently due to algae bloom.

3. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra will hold a meeting with stakeholders regarding permission for putting up stalls and vehicles on the Kadri Park Road in Mangaluru, developed under smart city mission, at a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Retrenched Ballari mine workers to launch three-day pada yatra from Sandur demanding reemployment and compensation.

2. Heavy rainfall in Hubballi-Dharwad has left some areas flooded.

3. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate development works in Hubballi today.

From South Karnataka

1. All India Institute of Speech & Hearing to host two-day national seminar on empowering special educators of children with communication disorders with special reference to NEP-2020.