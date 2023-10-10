ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on October 10, 2023

October 10, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Waterlogging at Hesaraghatta Cross, Peenya, Tumakuru Road in Bengaluru on October 9, 2023.

1. India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected for the next couple of days. Heavy spells of rains lashed parts of the city on Monday evening disrupting normal life, even as motorists waded through several inundated roads while returning home from work spaces. This morning too, there are traffic disruptions in some parts. Commuters have been advised by the traffic police to avoid using Belandur Kodi road, and use ORR as an alternative. Electronic City elevated flyover incoming towards the city is closed due to water logging at Roopena Agrahara.

2. Today (October 10) is World Mental Health Day and various programmes have been planned to mark the day. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, is inaugurating Center for Brain & Mind at NIMHANS in Bengaluru today.

3. The book “Forest Trees of Central Western Ghats - A Pictorial Field Manual’‘ by CUBEC, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), along with Karnataka State Medicinal Board Authority, will be released today, authored by Dr. G Ramachandra Rao, Associate Professor, Jain University. The book release is at 11 a.m., on the Jain University campus, J P Nagar 6th phase.

From south Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra will share details regarding Dasara today.

From north Karnataka

Activists of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other organisations to start padayatra from Kalaburagi to Central University of Karnataka in Kadaganchi, Aland Taluk, opposing saffronisation of campus.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot speaks at the birth anniversary celebrations of Jnanapith awardee late Kota Shivarama Karanth at Kota in Udupi. The programme was organized by Kotathattu Gram Panchayat.

2. Vishwa Hindu Parishad organizes a Hindu samajotsava in Udupi. VHP’s South Karnataka executive president M. B. Puranik and others speak, 4 p.m.

