Top news developments in Karnataka on October 10, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Tumkur on October 9, 2022. The yatra will enter Chitradurga next. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is holding its 26th Convocation ceremony. Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, and President, NIMHANS, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, is among those who will be attending the convocation. It will be held at the Convention Centre, Nimhans premises, from 2 p.m. onwards.

2. Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi continues in Karnataka. He is currently in Tumakuru district and will next move to Chitradurga district.

3. The National College, Jayanagar, is starting a Computing and Collaboration Laboratory, a project supported by LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation. It will be inaugurated by M. Jagannath, zonal manager, South Central Zone, LIC, Hyderabad. The programme will be held at B.V. Jagadish Science Centre, The National College, Jayanagar, 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Windice Pvt Ltd, Kanshi Foundation and Sakya Foundation are jointly organising an awareness campaign about the Constitution and legal systems of India.The programme will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and presided over by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5. M S Dhoni Global School launch programme and digital literacy. M.S. Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, to participate at MSD Global school premises, Kudlu Gate, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP national organising secretary B.L. Santosh to address a party office bearers rally in Belagavi at 6 pm.

2. Transport workers to take out bicycle procession in Ballari pressing for their pending demands.

3. Dalita Madiga Samanvaya Samiti to speak at Kalaburagi demanding implementation of Justice Sadashiva panel report that allows for internal reservation.

4. One killed and several injured as bus overturns near Hubballi on Monday morning.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Jnanapeeth awardee Kota Shivarama Karanth’s 121 st birth anniversary to be observed today. Kotathattu Gram Panchayat and Karantha Huttoora Prashasthi Prathisthana at Kota in Udupi district to present its 18 th annual Karantha Huttooora Prashasthi to actor Ramesh Aravind. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J C Madhuswamy to attend the function at Kota, 4 p.m. Balavana Development Committee at Puttur, where Karanth lived for some time and founded Balavana, in Dakshina Kannada, to present its Balavana award to theatre director K V Akshara in Puttur at 10.30 a.m. Kalkura Foundation in Mangaluru to present its annual Karanth Award to the director of Pilikula Regional Science Centre K. V. Rao, at 10.30 am.

2. Vivek Johri, chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs will inaugurate Central Revenues Chemical Laboratory at the Business Development Park of New Mangalore Port Authority in Mangaluru at 3.30 p. m. Earlier, he will inaugurate Central Excise and Central Tax Division and Guest House buildings at Vishveshwarayya Nagar in Udupi.

3. Yenepoya Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor M. Vijayakumar will inaugurate a training programme for national level select 50 scientists on application of radioisotopes in physical, material, chemical and biological science research at Mangalore University at 10 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. A notification for by-polls to seven wards of Kollegal City Municipal Council (CMC) is expected to be issued today.

2. Chamarajanagar DC had disqualified seven members belonging to the BSP after they defied the party whip during elections to the post of CMC President in 2020

3. Mandya district administration is holding water sports at Kallahalli in K R Pet Taluk today as part of the Kumbh Mela 2022.