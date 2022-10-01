Top news developments in Karnataka on October 1, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering before the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Gundlupet, on the State’s border with Kerala, on September 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The redrawn Common Entrance Test (CET) rank list will be released today. This has been necessitated by the High Court order that held that repeaters have to be accommodated in the list with different parameters for ranking.

2. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Karnataka yesterday, continues in parts of Old Mysore region.

3. Swaccha Sarveksha awards are to be announced today and the ranking of Bengaluru is being watched, which has not done too well in the previous editions, while Mysuru has performed better.

4. Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens is organising World Senior Citizens’ Day on the theme ‘Resilience of senior citizens in a changing world’. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. National Gallery of Modern Art Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in association with Sarvodaya International Trust, is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhiji’s favorite hymn ‘Abide with me’ by Marize Mathias, Bharatanatyam performance on the theme of non-violence by students of Department of Performing Art (Dance), School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Jain University, and ‘Shanthi Shakthi – The Power of Peace”, a sharing through Natya by Indian Dance-Theatre on the influence and vision of Mahatma Gandhi by Ramana Maharshi Centre for Learning are lined up. The event will be held at the National Gallery of Modern Art premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, from 5 p.m.

6. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan presents Dasara Utsava - 2022. Special lecture on animals in Ramayana by K.G. Raghavan, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, at 11.30 a.m. KRG Hall, BVB premises, Race Course Road.

7. Sanchaya will present 'Kamaroopigal', a play based on the Panchavati part of Ramayana, directed by Ganesh Mandarthi at 3.30 p.m. and at 7.30 p.m. at Rangashankara, J.P. Nagar.

8. Rajamahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha, in association with Global Vishnu Sahasranama Satsang Federation (GVSSF) and Sri Raghavendra Seva Samithi, is hosting a two-day Dasara Utsav on October 1 and 2. On the inaugural day, there will be a group recital of Vishnu Sahasranama and Lalitha Sahasranama at 4.30 p.m.; followed by discourse by Aralu Mallige Parthasarathy, Chairman, GVSSF. 5.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Dasara festivities continues in Mysuru with various activities, including sports and cultural events.

From north Karnataka

The 43rd foundation day event of Gulbarga University. Speech by M. Venkateshwaralu, Vice-Chancellor of Tumakuru University at 11 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. National Environment Care Federation has raised the issue of irregularities in tree felling along NH 169 between Mangaluru and Karkala.

2. Potholes in Udupi to be repaired by November-end, says Udupi MLA at CMC meeting.