November 09, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

1. Karnataka Cabinet is meeting today. It might discuss preparations for Winter session starting on December 4. It remains to be seen if controversial proposals such as renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South or progress on caste census report will figure on the agenda.

2. Labour Department is holding a programme to relaunch scholarship scheme for children of construction workers, which had become erratic during the previous BJP regime.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates the new state-of-the art Philips India Innovation campus, at Embassy Business Hub in Yelahanka at 11.30 a.m.

4. High Court of Karnataka, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru, High Court Legal Services Committee and Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, are jointly celebrating Legal Services Day. Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka and Patron-in-chief, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, will inaugurate.

5. MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Bengaluru, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, in association with District Industries Centre (Bengaluru Urban), and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia), are jointly organising a vendor development programme and industrial exhibition, a two-day event from Thursday. Minister of Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprise Sharanapasappa Darshanapura will inaugurate the programme to be held at KASSIA Udyog Bhavan in Vijayanagar at 10.30 a.m.

6. Samskriti Foundation, Mysuru, is organising a national seminar on The Bharatiya - 64 Arts. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate, Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje, and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, will participate as chief guests. The event will be held in Multi Vision Theatre, ISKCON, Rajajinagar, at 10 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association to stage a dharna in front of CM Siddaramaiah’s house in Mysuru seeking an increase in procurement price.

2. Chamarajanagar District Legal Services Authority and district administration to conduct a workshop on Prohibition of Child Marriages Act

3. Combing in Bandipur continues to nab a tiger after a person was killed in the area recently.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur inaugurates Jal Deepavali programme at Thumbe vented dam, built across the Netravathi river, which supplies drinking water to Mangaluru city. The programme aims at creating awareness among members of woman self-help groups on judicious use of water. They will be apprised on water treatment process and methods adopted in the distribution of safe and clean drinking water to households.

