Top news developments in Karnataka on November 9, 2022

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena to address a media conference regarding special revision of electoral rolls 2023.

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena to address a media conference regarding special revision of electoral rolls 2023 at Vartha Soudha, Department of Information and Public Relations, Infantry Road, from 12.30 p.m. onwards.

2. The 7th Convocation of Reva University will be held today. Former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu who will be the chief guest at the event, will deliver the convocation address. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Visitor, Reva University will preside over the convocation and award the degrees in the presence of Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education and IT&BT, who is also the Pro Visitor of Reva University. The convocation will be held at RU’s premises in Rukmini Knowledge Park, Yelahanka at 10.30 a.m.

3. Ramaiah Evolute is organising a programme to confer Star Startup Awards 2022 today. It will be held at ESB Seminar Hall-1, Ramaiah Institute of Technology premises in M.S. Ramaiah Nagar from 12 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP to protest in Kalaburagi against Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi for his controversial remarks on the origin of the word Hindu.

2. Samajwadi Party state president N. Manjàppa will address mediapersons about Cycle Jatha.

3. Residents of Srichand village will address medipersons about Namma Hola Namma Raste programme.

4. Koppal, Kalaburagi and Ballari district administrations to organise walkathon and bicycle jatha for spreading awareness among voters to participate in updating electoral roll.

5. Yadgir Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal to receive public grievances application as part of ‘Zilladhikari Nade Halli Kade programme’ in Yadgir.

6. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa to address two rallies in Belagavi.

7. BJP to organise protest rallies against Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi for his alleged insulting remarks about Hinduism.

8. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Honnali in Davangere district to meet family of BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya, and participate in inauguration of various development works.

From south Karnataka

1. Legal Services Authority of Chamarajanagar will conduct an exhibition and an awareness camp for legal empowerment of public

2. Mysore University School of Engineering will have an AICTE induction program for 1st year BE students

From coastal Karnataka

1. 3rd Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Court in Mangaluru is likely to pass an order on maintainability of the suit filed seeking permanent injunction against demolition of the old structure of a masjid at Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, that is believed to have remnants of a temple

2. BJP will stage a protest in Mangaluru against the remarks of KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi on the term Hindu that it originated from Persian and it meant dirty and insulting, 3.30 pm

3. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao will address mediapersons in Udupi at 3 pm