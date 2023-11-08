November 08, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

1. Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar is in New Delhi today to discuss Cauvery issue with legal experts, and to discuss Congress organisational issue with the central leaders. of the party.

2. Rains are predicted again today in Bengaluru for a third day. While Monday witnessed heavy rains, intensity was lower on Tuesday. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the rains will not continue for long.

3. Department of Ayush, on the occasion of Dhanvantri Jayanthi and 8th Ayurveda Day, is organising a symposium on the importance of ayurveda in the present medical scenario. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate. The event is being held in Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts and Guides premises on Palace Road from 9 a.m. onwards.

4. Department of Health and Family Welfare and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms are jointly organising a round-table on “Health: A new Paradigm with CSR and Philanthropy” today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will chair the event that will be held at Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road from 10.30 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

5. National Institute of Fashion Technology is organising the convocation of class of 2023 today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest. Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya will be the guest of honour at the event to be held in NIFT Bengaluru auditorium, 27th Main, HSR Layout, Sector 1, at 4 p.m.

6. WWF-India, Karnataka, is organising the State-level Wild Wisdom Global Challenge 2023 — a quiz competition focussing on biodiversity, at Seshadripuram Public School in Yelahanka. The event commenced at 9.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. As part of his Statewide tour with a mission to protect historical monuments, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil will visit an ancient temple in Sirawal village in Yadgir district.

2. Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, will lay foundation stone for Government Polytechnic College building in Kalaburagi district.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru) to attend final rites of veteran leader D.B. Chandre Gowda.

2. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and other JD(S) leaders in Hassan for a meeting to discuss their strategy ahead of Lok Sabha polls amid fears of poaching of their leaders by Congress.

3. An elderly woman, who went missing on November 5, was found safe in the forest of Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district on November 7. She spent two nights in the forest with no shelter or food.

4. Water for Women, Women for Water campaign by MCC under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

5. Combing operations to capture a tiger in Bandipur which killed a farmer on November 6, continues.

6. A plantation worker died in elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru.

