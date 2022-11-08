Top news developments in Karnataka on November 8, 2022

Following Supreme Court’s go-ahead to EWS reservation on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that it will be implemented soon. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. With the Supreme Court giving a go-ahead to EWS reservation on Monday, it remains to be seen when and how Karnataka will frame rules and implement it. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that it will be implemented soon.

2. Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from November 16 to 18. Minister for IT, BT and Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana will give details today on the highlights of the summit.

3. The Global Tech Advocates is organising a GTA festival summit — “Namaste New India.” Russ Shaw, founder, Tech London, Global Tech Advocates, inaugurates the event at Bangalore International Centre premises in Domlur at 10.30 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Pottery resembling those belonging to the iron age (Megalithic period) are found at Kallembi village, Yadamangala Gram Panchayat, in Dakshina Kannada. They resemble grave potteries of Mudukonaje near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada and burial potteries of Heggadehalli and Siddalingapura of Kodagu, says T. Murugeshi, Associate Professor in Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva in Udupi district, whose team studied it.

From North Karnataka

1. Scheduled Caste Internal Reservation Horata Samiti will give details at Kalaburagi about a massive rally to he held at Bengaluru later this month. Karnataka Rajya Madiga Samaj will address press in Kalaburagi about Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on the same theme.

2. Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha will address press at Kalaburagi on the 15th Sharanatatva Kammata being held later.

From South Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar Principal District and Sessions Judge to hold press meet on Lok Adalat.

2. Launch of various development work in Mandya by district in-charge minister Gopalaiah is scheduled for today.

3. Mysuru police commissioner will give further details today on the murder of former IB officer.