November 07, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

1. After a night of heavy rains in Bengaluru, houses and establishments are flooded in several areas, including Chickpet, B.V.K. Iyengar Road, Ramamurthy Nagar and Mahalakshmi Puram.

2. Veteran politician D.B. Chandre Gowda passed away this morning at his residence at Daradahalli in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district. He was 87. He had a political career spanning over five decades in different political parties.

3. Raman Research Institute is organising a programme to release commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of its platinum jubilee celebrations. Among those attending are Dr. K. Kasturirangan, ,ember, RRI Governing Council and former Chairman of ISRO, and A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairperson, RRI Governing Council and former Chairman of ISRO. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot releases the commemorative postal stamp. The programme will be held at Raman Research Institute in Sadashivnagar, at 4 p.m.

5. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat is celebrating the birth centenary of Somashekar M. Saali today. Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil inaugurates, P.S. Kademuni, president, Somashekara Saali Foundation, Vijayapura, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat on Kumarakrupa Road, at 6 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present an exhibition of cartoons by Soumyadip Sinha from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford Garden, of M.G. Road.

From north Karnataka

1. Speaker U.T. Khader and legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to inspect Suvarna Soudha, and hold meeting with officials about winter session in Belagavi.

2. Tourism Minister H.K. Patil and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge will participate in historical monument adoption programme, at Nagavi in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

3. BJP team headed by State unit vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra would visit drought-hit areas in Kalaburagi district.

From south Karnataka

1. Government Ayurvedic Medical College to hold programme for free distribution of medicinal herbs in Mysuru.

2. Madikeri City Municipal Council to organise Pourakarmika Day celebrations.

3. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other JD(S) MLAs will gather in Hassan. They will hold meetings in a resort for two days.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Police arrest three persons on the charge of selling MDMA, seize 15 gram of MDMA worth ₹75,000.

2. Akshay Kallega (24), who was leading a tiger dance troupe at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, was allegedly murdered on November 6 night on the outskirts of Puttur. Police have taken two persons into custody. A woman had been murdered in broad daylight near Puttur police station in August.