Top news developments in Karnataka on November 7, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Farmers’ protest, seeking higher Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane, entered the sixth day in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

1. The Office of the Director General of Police, Commandant General Home Guards, Director Civil Defence, Director General of Fire and Emergency Services and Director General of SDRF, Karnataka, is organising the Investiture Ceremony 2022. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will distribute the medals awarded by the President of India. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be attending the event as the guest of honour, while Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will preside over the programme to be held at Glass House, Raj Bhavan at 10.30 a.m.

2. Raman Research Institute is organising a day-long programme to mark the beginning of platinum jubilee celebrations. Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, will be participating as the chief guest. S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, Government of India, will be participating in the programme as the guest of honour. The programme will be held at Raman Research Institute campus, C.V. Raman Road, in Sadashivnagar from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

The difference in highway work in Karnataka, Kerala There appears to be a difference in the way National Highways Authority of India carries out work in Karnataka and Kerala. | Video Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

From North Karnataka

1. Bidar district in-charge minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa to preside over KDP meeting to review the progress of welfare schemes and development projects in Bidar.

2. Dalit Sangharsh Samiti leader D.G. Sagar to address media in Kalaburagi to give details about the state level conference to be held in Bengaluru.

3. Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha honorary president Umapati Patil will address press about Aland sugarcane factory issue in Kalaghatagi

4. Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar to attend former MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s birthday in Kittur.

5. Press meet by AIMIM leader Vijay Guntral in Hubballi at 11.30 am.

6. Ballari In-charge Minister Sriramulu to preside over KDP meeting in Ballari.

From South Karnataka

1. Safai Karmachari Commission and Mandya district administration to conduct an awareness programme on prohibition of employment as manual scavengers.

2. University of Mysore to sign MoU with Clicks Campus Bengaluru. It will enable varsity students to download lessons free of cost to crack competitive exams.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in a host of programmes in Udupi district today. He will address the Jana Sankalpa programme of the BJP at Kaup in Udupi district at 11 a.m. Later, at 2 p.m., he will speak at the birth centenary celebrations of senior journalists of Udupi at MGM College at a programme organised by Manipal Media Network Ltd. Mr. Bommai will inaugurate various development projects of the government at Hosadu village, Kundapura taluk at 3.45 p.m. and stay overnight at Udupi.

2. Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations P S Harsha to speak at the valedictory of vigilance awareness week observed by New Mangalore Port Authority, 11 am