Top news developments in Karnataka on November 5, 2022

Visitors to Krishi Mela in Bengaluru trying their hand at baking.

1. Seven women, who were returning home from work late in the evening yesterday, were killed and 11 injured as the auto they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk in Bidar.

2. Juvenile Justice Committee and High Court of Karnataka, in association with several organisations, are organizing a State-level stakeholders’ consultation on implementation of POCSO Act, 2012. Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, will inaugurate the event in the Karnataka Judicial Academy premises, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Global Investors’ Meet concluded yesterday with MoUs worth ₹ 9.8 lakh crore signed. Today, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will provide a break up of where the investments are coming from.

4. The ongoing Krishi Mela, 2022 -- that showcases the latest in agricultural technology and practices -- will have an award presentation ceremony today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, are among the invitees. The hundreds of stalls at the Mela are a huge draw with lakhs visiting every day.

5. Karnataka Senior Engineers’ Forum, in association with Karnataka Engineers’ Academy, Bengaluru, will be organising a technical lecture on ‘White topping - a long term sustainable pavement - merits and demerits’. It will be delivered by D. Prasad, Project Director, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd. and India International Infrastructure Engineers Limited, Bengaluru. The programme will be held at Technical Seminar Hall, Karnataka Engineers’ Academy premises in Kamalanagar. from 12.30 p.m. onwards.

6. Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Karnataka, is organising a one-day workshop of MRM activists. It will be held on Karnataka State Billiards Association Preemies, Jasma Bhavan Road, Vasanth Nagar from 1 p.m. onwards.

7. Sri K.K. Murthy Memorial Music Festival, organised by Academy of Music, will feature an all-women ensemble led by Dr. Suma Sudheendra on veena. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

Simpadipura: Tracing the roots of the veena This is a journey to the village that is famous for being the source of the veena. | Video Credit: Siddhi Jojare

From coastal Karnataka

1. University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar delivers the 12th convocation address at Nitte (Deemed to be University). Former senior advisor to IT & BT Department, Government of India, T.S. Rao, to be conferred ‘Doctor of Science’ (Honoris Causa), at Nitte ground, KSHEMA campus, Deralakatte, 10 a.m. onwards.

2. Sasya Santhe 2022 is being held at Model Horticulture Field, Shivalli-Udupi, 3.30 p.m. onwards.

3. While the executing agency -- NHAI -- is the same, road is pothole-ridden in the four-lane work on NH 75 in Karnataka while it is a smoothly maintained carriageway with safely secured work area sans any dust or pothole on NH 66 six-lane work in neighbouring Kasargod district. This has left people fuming.

From south Karnataka

Today is valedictory of conference at Mysuru on knowledge partnership to advance UN sustainable development goals.

From north Karnataka

The stage is set for announcement of former minister Vinay Kulkarni (on bail and barred from entering Dharwad) contesting the next election from Dharwad, at a birthday bash in neighbouring Kittur.